"Barbarian" - Antonio Brown once again goes after Bruce Arians through viral social media post

Since having his contract terminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after walking off the field during a Week 17 contest with the New York Jets, Antonio Brown hasn't held back when speaking about is former head coach, Bruce Arians.

He has taken several shots at Arians through social media and once again AB has taken aim. After mocking the Bucs on Twitter following their Divisional Round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Brown posted an image on Twitter of Arians hitting Bucs safety Andrew Adams.

The tweet was directed at Bruce Arians and was captioned: "Barbarian." The accompanying picture included the phrase: 'Antonio Brown was lowkey right about everything.

The image used included a picture of Brown wearing sunglasses, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver and former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster dancing on the Cincinnati Bengals' logo and the Las Vegas Raiders logo, though when Brown played for them they were the Oakland Raiders.

What could this cryptic message possibly mean? Well, in response to the tweet, Twitter account AB Translator breaks down what it might refer to.

"Translation: AB once again shares his own meme, looking to make a point that he was right about every organization he was traded/released from; and that they were at fault, not him. He also come at Bruce Arians, calling him a Barbarian, likely faulting him for the Bucs loss.

He continued on in a second tweet:

"He also uses JuJu Smith-Schuster as the picture in the meme instead of the Steelers logo, which likely refers to his issue of the Steelers viewing JuJu as a true #1 receiver, which AB never agreed with, and believes he is still right."

What next for Antonio Brown?

Make no mistake, he wants to remain in the NFL and hopes to be back on any team next season. If he is to be believed, he has already received offers.

He has used his time since leaving the NFL to make music, do various interviews to clarify his comments and take shots at Arians on social media. In an interview with Complex, he states that despite all of this, he is a football player first and foremost. He said:

"I'm a football player, man. I'm a professional athlete. Let's not get that twisted. That's my main thing."

Antonio Brown says he's talked to a few NFL teams already.

It remains to be seen whether the Super Bowl winner has played his last snap in the NFL or if we will see him suiting up for a team next season.

