"This is complete hogwash" - Browns fans give split reactions to team's statement on acquiring Deshaun Watson 

When Cleveland announced the signing of Deshaun Watson, many thought it would be met with a chorus of cheers as the embattled organization finally got a superstar quarterback.

For the fans, getting Watson means that the team is now thrust firmly into the Super Bowl conversation. But it appears that not all fans are happy that their team signed him.

Most of the pushback stems from Watson's off-field issues, with some fans not happy he is on their team. A fan wrote:

"This is complete hogwash. You don't give a s*** about the allegations, and his contract structure proves this. I legitimately wish ill will on everyone involved in this decision. You deserve it."

Fans continued to lambast the team, with one fan posting a tweet from the Browns wishing everyone a Happy International Women's Day.

In their statement announcing Watson's acquisition, Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam wrote that the team had undertaken a comprehensive evaluation process before landing the quarterback. In response, a fan named Josh Mansour asked if the women involved in Watson's civil lawsuit were talked to as part of the organization's evaluation process.

One fan went the other way, suggesting that the former Texans quarterback is innocent and that there was no need for a statement to be released.

Another fan posted that signing Watson was a slap in the face of every woman in Cleveland.

One fan was on the quarterback's side, saying he was not guilty of criminal charges.

Another fan replied with a tweaked version of the statement.

One fan put it in simple terms that they will not support the team anymore.

One tweet read that the Browns were simply trying to justify signing the 26-year-old.

Another fan replied that the team had previously said that they wanted an adult at quarterback, yet they chose to sign a player who has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women.

Watson transforms Cleveland into contenders

With a roster that is already stacked with talent, adding Watson will bring it all together for the Browns. After adding former Cowboy Amari Cooper to compliment David Njoku, while already boasting a superb running back duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have constructed a scary offense.

The defense, led by Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, kept teams under 20 points six times last season. The team is perfectly set up to win now and with a talent like Watson at quarterback, the Browns will be hoping to return to the playoffs.

