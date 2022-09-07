Browns fans are in for a terribly rude awakening at QB in Week 1

Cleveland Browns fans were put in a terribly tough position this offseason. That is putting it lightly. Ownership decided to ostracize Baker Mayfield in pursuit of Deshaun Watson, only to sign the latter to an unprecedented contract.

On paper, Watson was an exciting pickup. He is a top-tier quarterback who the Browns landed against all odds. However, the situation is not that simple. His suspension saga dragged on for months. Now he will miss the first 11 games of the season.

So what does that do to the usual week one hype? While it may not shatter it for fans, everyone is in for a rude awakening starting Sunday.

Browns fans are in for a shock with Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett is no slouch. He has 37 NFL starts to his name and was specifically brought in to start in anticipation of a Watson suspension. However, fans and analysts alike are already talking about how many wins he needs to keep the team afloat until Watson returns and supposedly saves the day.

Fans signed up for a season of Watson. Instead, they will get a quarterback who is a backup at best, only starting out of necessity with the Indianapolis Colts because of Andrew Luck's injuries and an abrupt retirement. Again, he is not a terrible option. He is just probably not starting anywhere else in the NFL.

The inherent shock comes from the fact that the Browns will be a completely different team with Brissett running the show. Remember, Amari Cooper is really the only reliable option at receiver. This means a heavy reliance upon the run game and the tight ends. That is not a terrible plan, but it does take away from the explosive potential seen with Watson or even a player like Mayfield. Defenses already have plenty of film on Brissett and how to stop him.

Fans may have an idea that he must go 6-5 or 7-4 until Watson returns. However, that means the latter must come back and be perfect in an AFC that is arguably its toughest in the past several decades. Watson, as fans will recall, hasn't played since the conclusion of the 2020 season. Asking him to return and ramp up at full speed for the final six games and only lose one game is a lot.

It remains entirely possible that the team's gameplan with Brissett works and the Browns take advantage of an easy schedule early in the season. Yet going with recent history, it is hard to believe in the quarterback, especially when the team gutted the receiver position and is relying on Cooper, along with a ton of unproven talent.

A loss to Mayfield's Carolina Panthers, along with a rowdy celebration by the former No. 1 overall pick, would be quite the nightmare to open the season.

