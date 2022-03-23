"Thank you for wanting Cleveland when no one else did" - Browns fans thank departing QB Baker Mayfield for reviving franchise

Baker Mayfield's time with the Browns is over. While he will undoubtedly find a new team, there are those fans who will miss him in Cleveland. Many wished to thank Mayfield for coming into the franchise when they were 0-16 and turning it around to the point where they went to the playoffs last year. To put the stability he brought into perspective, the last time they had a quarterback play the whole season as a starter was Tim Couch in 2001. Here are some of the most thoughtful tributes.

Nick Karns @karnsies817 Dear Baker Mayfield,



Thank you for wanting Cleveland when no one else did.



Thank you for pulling Cleveland out of an abyss of losing.



Thank you for the best Browns season many have ever had.



Most fans brought up the Cleveland Browns' situation when Baker Mayfield joined. It was a poisoned chalice, and no quarterback seemed to be able to fix it.

Most fans brought up the Cleveland Browns' situation when Baker Mayfield joined. It was a poisoned chalice, and no quarterback seemed to be able to fix it.

CG TG WLJ @teaser_god You still my hero @bakermayfield . Thank you for digging a sad franchise out of 0-16. Thank you for being the only QB that wanted to go to Cleveland to try to turn things around. Will be rooting for whatever team you go to next. You still my hero @bakermayfield. Thank you for digging a sad franchise out of 0-16. Thank you for being the only QB that wanted to go to Cleveland to try to turn things around. Will be rooting for whatever team you go to next.

The Browns were running through multiple quarterbacks a season at some point, failing to win games.

Nick Karns @karnsies817 Baker Mayfield will always be the Browns QB won Cleveland's first game in 635 days.



Baker Mayfield will always be the Browns QB who broke an 18 year playoff drought.



What he achieved after taking a chance on Cleveland might be even more impressive.

What he achieved after taking a chance on Cleveland might be even more impressive.

After nearly two years of losing, Baker Mayfield led the Browns to a win and took them to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter Just a reminder, Baker Mayfield quarterbacked the Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years only 14 months ago… That now feels like an eternity Just a reminder, Baker Mayfield quarterbacked the Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years only 14 months ago… That now feels like an eternity

His impressive achievements stretch even further in that he was the first Browns quarterback in over a quarter of a century to win a playoff game.

Andrew Hagenbaugh @DrewHagenbaugh #BakerMayfield I personally want to thank Baker Mayfield for his time in Cleveland. 2020 and the playoffs were the best time of my life and I wish you nothing but the best in your career #Browns I personally want to thank Baker Mayfield for his time in Cleveland. 2020 and the playoffs were the best time of my life and I wish you nothing but the best in your career #Browns #BakerMayfield https://t.co/KmZXz8Uld2

The fact that this happened merely a year ago and that he is now in this situation almost beggars belief.

Michelle Magdziuk @BallBlastEm Baker Mayfield went to the absolute worst possible situation of life & changed a franchise that had sucked for decades & made them a playoff team



He destroys his throwing shoulder, tries to play through it, and the team is spitting in his face because of it



Others could not help but notice the irony in the fact that not only did Mayfield go to the Browns, he turned them around but did so at a personal cost because he injured himself doing so.

Others could not help but notice the irony in the fact that not only did Mayfield go to the Browns, he turned them around but did so at a personal cost because he injured himself doing so.

Brent Sobleski @brentsobleski The Baker Mayfield situation is astonishing. Less than a year ago, he & the Browns were flying high after an impressive season & playoff appearance. He finished that campaign with a top-10 QBR & PFF grade. One injury-filled campaign later & he seemingly holds no value whatsoever. The Baker Mayfield situation is astonishing. Less than a year ago, he & the Browns were flying high after an impressive season & playoff appearance. He finished that campaign with a top-10 QBR & PFF grade. One injury-filled campaign later & he seemingly holds no value whatsoever.

Instead of standing by him at the time of his need and giving him a fresh opportunity as he came back from surgery, having taken the team to a playoff victory just last season, they decided to look elsewhere.

Mac @tha_buffalo To the man who broke a 17 game losing streak and an 18 year playoff drought. Thank you @bakermayfield and best of luck in your next chapter #Browns To the man who broke a 17 game losing streak and an 18 year playoff drought. Thank you @bakermayfield and best of luck in your next chapter #Browns https://t.co/THyuZ0exWC

Baker Mayfield made Cleveland great again

However, as the reality of the situation sunk in, beyond the thanks and defense of Mayfield, fans also wished him all the best for the future, wherever he may end up. Perhaps one commenter summed it up best when they commented on all the hoopla surrounding the Cleveland Browns, noting that it was Mayfield who made them newsworthy in the first place.

Matty Mulls 🎙 @mattymullspod To all the people talking negatively about Baker Mayfield for the Browns remember this…



We are still awaiting his new team. He wanted to go to the Indianapolis Colts, but they traded for Matt Ryan from Atlanta as the Falcons themselves went for Marcus Mariota. We know for sure that Baker Mayfield will not play for the Cleveland Browns again, but he leaves behind many a fond memory for many a Browns fan.

We are still awaiting his new team. He wanted to go to the Indianapolis Colts, but they traded for Matt Ryan from Atlanta as the Falcons themselves went for Marcus Mariota. We know for sure that Baker Mayfield will not play for the Cleveland Browns again, but he leaves behind many a fond memory for many a Browns fan.

