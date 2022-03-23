"Thank you for wanting Cleveland when no one else did" - Browns fans thank departing QB Baker Mayfield for reviving franchise

Baker Mayfield's time with the Browns is over. While he will undoubtedly find a new team, there are those fans who will miss him in Cleveland. Many wished to thank Mayfield for coming into the franchise when they were 0-16 and turning it around to the point where they went to the playoffs last year. To put the stability he brought into perspective, the last time they had a quarterback play the whole season as a starter was Tim Couch in 2001. Here are some of the most thoughtful tributes.
Most fans brought up the Cleveland Browns' situation when Baker Mayfield joined. It was a poisoned chalice, and no quarterback seemed to be able to fix it.
The Browns were running through multiple quarterbacks a season at some point, failing to win games.
What he achieved after taking a chance on Cleveland might be even more impressive.
After nearly two years of losing, Baker Mayfield led the Browns to a win and took them to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.
His impressive achievements stretch even further in that he was the first Browns quarterback in over a quarter of a century to win a playoff game.
The fact that this happened merely a year ago and that he is now in this situation almost beggars belief.
Others could not help but notice the irony in the fact that not only did Mayfield go to the Browns, he turned them around but did so at a personal cost because he injured himself doing so.
Instead of standing by him at the time of his need and giving him a fresh opportunity as he came back from surgery, having taken the team to a playoff victory just last season, they decided to look elsewhere.
Baker Mayfield made Cleveland great again
However, as the reality of the situation sunk in, beyond the thanks and defense of Mayfield, fans also wished him all the best for the future, wherever he may end up. Perhaps one commenter summed it up best when they commented on all the hoopla surrounding the Cleveland Browns, noting that it was Mayfield who made them newsworthy in the first place.
We are still awaiting his new team. He wanted to go to the Indianapolis Colts, but they traded for Matt Ryan from Atlanta as the Falcons themselves went for Marcus Mariota. We know for sure that Baker Mayfield will not play for the Cleveland Browns again, but he leaves behind many a fond memory for many a Browns fan.