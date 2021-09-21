Odell Beckham Jr. injury update: Cleveland Browns preparing to play WR in Week 3

The Cleveland Browns have been without Odell Beckham Jr. since Week 7 of the 2020 season. Beckham was estimated to be healthy in time for Week 1 but was ruled out in pre-game warmups. He was subsequently ruled out of Week 2 and didn't attempt warmups before the game.

While it has been doom and gloom in Beckham's 2021 so far, things are looking up for the star wide receiver. Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly preparing to make his Browns comeback in Week 3.

His return couldn't have come at a better time for Cleveland, considering Jarvis Landry has a sprained MCL and is set to miss at least two to three games. Baker Mayfield has played well through two games and should have Beckham Jr. back to face the Chicago Bears.

Browns preparing to field Odell Beckham Jr. in Week 3

Brad Stainbrook @BrownsByBrad The #Browns will open the week up with the plan to play WR Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday, per a league source. Plan was week three all along. The #Browns will open the week up with the plan to play WR Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday, per a league source. Plan was week three all along.

Brad Stanbrook, who covers the Browns for CBS Sports, 247 Sports, and the OBR, reported Monday that the Browns are preparing to have Beckham play in Week 3. Not only that, but he said that Week 3 was the plan for Beckham all along.

Odell Beckham Jr. took the slow route of recovering from his torn ACL. He practiced in the offseason but didn't participate in tackling drills. OBJ looked good in training camp videos that surfaced online, but he wasn't entirely healthy.

In the NFL's first 17-game season, the Browns decided to play the long game, with Beckham dropping hints of his status on social media.

Noah Weiskopf @BrownsWithNoah #Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr uploaded a YouTube video of him running routes on air to a song that is saying “welcome back.” All signs are pointing towards OBJ playing this weekend. We’ll know something for sure on Wednesday, per Kevin Stefanski. #Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr uploaded a YouTube video of him running routes on air to a song that is saying “welcome back.” All signs are pointing towards OBJ playing this weekend. We’ll know something for sure on Wednesday, per Kevin Stefanski.

Beckham's return should take Baker Mayfield's game to the next level

Mayfield has had as good of a start as Browns fans could have hoped for. He's been incredibly efficient with his passing, while not having to put up ridiculous stats like Patrick Mahomes or Kyler Murray. Mayfield has run the offense exactly how it's meant to be and has thrown some beautiful passes so far.

He's fitted the ball into tight windows and threaded the needle into double coverage. More importantly, Mayfield's learned to take what the defense gives him.

His interception against the Kansas City Chiefs came when he attempted to throw the ball away but was being brought down. His interception against the Houston Texans was a case of his wide receiver not finishing his route correctly.

Nick Karns @karnsies817 Baker Mayfield through 2 weeks:



Has the best completion rate in the NFL. (81.6%)



Has his best passer rating ever. (101.9)



Is throwing for a career best yards per game. (267)



Has his best yards per attempt. (10.9)



Without Odell Beckham.

Without Jarvis Landry week 2.

Time will tell how productive Odell Beckham Jr. will be after the ACL injury. But OBJ fits the Browns' scheme perfectly. They're a run-oriented team that doesn't have to throw at the volume of most NFL teams - they're 31st in the NFL in pass attempts per game through two games.

Beckham Jr. can do trick plays and run the short slant routes the Browns execute so well. Without Landry, Beckham Jr. will receive the bulk of the attention in his first action in almost a year. It's time for him to prove he was worth trading for in 2019 and help raise the Browns' ceiling.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha