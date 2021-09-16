When did Odell Beckham Jr. tear his ACL?

News has been swirling this week that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who missed Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, will also miss Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

Beckham Jr. is still rehabbing and recovering from a torn ACL and the subsequent surgery to repair the tear. Beckham Jr. made a game-time decision last week, deciding in pre-game warmups that he wasn't ready to take the field. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday afternoon that the wide receiver won't be playing in this week's game either.

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL last October

Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had just thrown an interception to Darius Phillips and Beckham tried to tackle him. In doing so, he injured his knee, which would later be diagnosed as a torn ACL. OBJ did not return to the field of play.

A few weeks later, he underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL and was expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. He didn't participate in any contact drills during training camp but was listed as questionable before last Sunday's game.

Stefanski reiterated to the media yesterday that Beckham hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery from the ACL tear and surgery. The Browns want Beckham to be completely ready before they start him in a game, which is the smartest way to rehab and recover from any injury, especially with an ACL.

Before suffering the injury in Week 7 last season, Beckham had already tallied 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Jr. also suffered an injury in the 2019 season, a core injury that he was able to play through and avoid surgery until after the completion of the season.

When Beckham is 100% with his recovery and is able to return to the field, it will be a good day for the Cleveland Browns. Beckham is most definitely their biggest offensive weapon and although the Browns made the playoffs and were able to defeat the Steelers in the Wild Card round, he is a valuable asset to the offense.

Odell Beckham Jr. has racked up over 6,000 receiving yards and 51 touchdowns in his career. The Cleveland Browns acquired Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants in March 2019.

