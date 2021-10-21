Browns vs Broncos prediction, odds and picks - October 21, 2021 | NFL Week 7

The NFL Week 7 starts with an exciting game between the Cleveland Browns and the Denver Broncos for Thursday Night Football.

Three weeks ago, if you told anybody that these teams would be 3-3, you would be called crazy. The Browns looked like an AFC powerhouse and the Broncos were undefeated after Week 3. But since then, both teams have fallen off a cliff and are in danger of missing out on qualifying for the playoffs. If the season ended today, none of them would be into the postseason.

As it's a crucial game for both teams, take a look at predictions, odds and picks for Browns vs Broncos Week 7 game.

Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos Match Details

Fixture - Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos | Week 7 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Date & Time - October 21, 8:15 PM EST

Venue - FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos Betting Odds

Spreads

Browns: -1.5 (-114)

Broncos: +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Browns: -126

Broncos: +108

Totals

Browns: u41.5 (-115)

Broncos: o41.5 (-105).

Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos Game Picks

It's easy to think that the Broncos should be the favorites based on the fact that Mayfield is out. But Case Keenum is a reliable quarterback for a game or two, and Bridgewater is not even confirmed to play with his own injuries.

Browns -1.5, even without Mayfield, is a great value pick here. Take Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos Injuries

The Browns are going through a tough time on offense with injuries, and vital players will be out for Thursday's game.

The injury woes start with the quarterback. Baker Mayfield is out as he recovers from a non-throwing shoulder injury, and both Nick Chubb (calf) and Kareem Hunt (calf) are also out - Hunt went into injured reserve. Jedrick Wills (ankle) and Jack Conklin (knee), starting tackles who missed Sunday's game, are questionable for Thursday Night Football and will be game-time decisions.

Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos

For the Broncos, the linebacker position will be an issue, with Alexander Johnson out for the season with a torn pectoral, and Baron Browning out with a concussion. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (foot/quad) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (knee) are questionable for the game.

Mike Klis @mikeklis Broncos still think highly of Teddy Bridgewater, who was among QB leaders early in season and is showing some guts in trying to start Thursday. See how he feels tomorrow morning. #9sports Broncos still think highly of Teddy Bridgewater, who was among QB leaders early in season and is showing some guts in trying to start Thursday. See how he feels tomorrow morning. #9sports

Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos Head-to-Head

The Cleveland Browns and the Denver Broncos have played an incredible 30 times, with the Broncos taking a huge 24-6 lead in the series.

The last time these two teams played each other was in 2019, with backup quarterback Brandon Allen starting the game for the Broncos in place of starting quarterback Joe Flacco. Allen led Denver to a surprise 24-19 win, leaving Cleveland with a dire 2-6 record with a fourth straight loss.

Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos Prediction

The Browns are a much better team than the Broncos and they're also better coached. They'll be playing at home. Yes, even with their starter quarterback, Cleveland should be able to handle this game easily and get back on track.

Prediction: Browns win on an effort led by Case Keenum, who's going to throw for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns.

