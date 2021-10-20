×
Create
Notifications

Cam Newton to the Browns? Why Cleveland would be perfect for the former NFL MVP

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills
Ian Van Roy
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 20, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Rumors

In years past, getting sent to the Browns was a death sentence. However, today getting sent to the Browns is a windfall and a hallmark moment. For Cam Newton, landing with the Browns makes a ton of sense after Baker Mayfield's injury. Here's why it would be smart for the Browns to pick up the one-time Super Bowl favorite.

Why Cam Newton should land with the Browns

Playoff experience

The Browns still have hopes of making the playoffs in 2021. As such, they need players with playoff experience throughout the roster. Players with playoff experience won't crumble like a victim of Thanos under the pressure of the playoffs. The pressure of the playoffs is one of the main reasons why many first-time participants fail in their first playoff game.

Makes sense, especially with Russell Wilson attempting to hit fast-forward on his recovery. twitter.com/tompelissero/s…

With Cam Newton, the Browns would avoid this. Instead, they would get an angry and focused Cam Newton who is looking to atone for what happened in Super Bowl 50. Sometimes, that level of motivation can be greater than any dollar amount or career enhancement. Needless to say, Newton would be motivated by these too, considering his spotty employment and salary since arguably 2018.

Case Keenum was a flash in the pan

At this point, Case Keenum was a flash in the pan. While he played a great year in 2017, it has been four years. He spent time in Denver as a full-time starter and that didn't work out. Since then, Keenum's fallen back into the same quiet backup role he was in before emerging with the Vikings in 2017.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has a minor calf strain, Cam Newton has been talking to the #Seahawks, while #Browns RB Kareem Hunt is out 4-6 weeks with a calf injury. https://t.co/2A57NGbXv7

Of course, without the option of Cam Newton, the hopes of another miraculous season with Keenum are better than what the rest of the free agent market has. However, since Newton is still available, he would be a big upgrade over Keenum. He played all of 2020 while Keenum hasn't played in any reasonable amount of time since 2019.

Also Read

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Newton was able to go almost .500 in that time, which would give the team a shot to make the playoffs if Mayfield misses significant time. Keenum was a nice addition as a pie-in-the-sky contingency plan. However, now that he may have to play for a sizable amount of time, the idea is much less appealing.

Edited by Henno van Deventer
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी