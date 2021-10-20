Cam Newton to the Browns? Why Cleveland would be perfect for the former NFL MVP

In years past, getting sent to the Browns was a death sentence. However, today getting sent to the Browns is a windfall and a hallmark moment. For Cam Newton, landing with the Browns makes a ton of sense after Baker Mayfield's injury. Here's why it would be smart for the Browns to pick up the one-time Super Bowl favorite.

Why Cam Newton should land with the Browns

Playoff experience

The Browns still have hopes of making the playoffs in 2021. As such, they need players with playoff experience throughout the roster. Players with playoff experience won't crumble like a victim of Thanos under the pressure of the playoffs. The pressure of the playoffs is one of the main reasons why many first-time participants fail in their first playoff game.

With Cam Newton, the Browns would avoid this. Instead, they would get an angry and focused Cam Newton who is looking to atone for what happened in Super Bowl 50. Sometimes, that level of motivation can be greater than any dollar amount or career enhancement. Needless to say, Newton would be motivated by these too, considering his spotty employment and salary since arguably 2018.

Case Keenum was a flash in the pan

At this point, Case Keenum was a flash in the pan. While he played a great year in 2017, it has been four years. He spent time in Denver as a full-time starter and that didn't work out. Since then, Keenum's fallen back into the same quiet backup role he was in before emerging with the Vikings in 2017.

Of course, without the option of Cam Newton, the hopes of another miraculous season with Keenum are better than what the rest of the free agent market has. However, since Newton is still available, he would be a big upgrade over Keenum. He played all of 2020 while Keenum hasn't played in any reasonable amount of time since 2019.

Newton was able to go almost .500 in that time, which would give the team a shot to make the playoffs if Mayfield misses significant time. Keenum was a nice addition as a pie-in-the-sky contingency plan. However, now that he may have to play for a sizable amount of time, the idea is much less appealing.

Edited by Henno van Deventer