NFL Trade Rumors: Why hasn't an NFL team signed Cam Newton yet?

Cam Newton was a surprise release for the New England Patriots during the final cuts to the 53-man roster back in August.

The quarterback was a topic of much discussion because of his vaccination status and the uncertainty regarding his health, even though he looked as healthy as he had been during camp. Some starting quarterbacks got hurt during the first weeks of the season, but Newton remained unsigned.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo From @gmfb Weekend: Sources tell me and @RapSheet teams have been told Cam Newton is now vaccinated. So the debate on whether that's an impediment to his being back in the NFL is now moot. From @gmfb Weekend: Sources tell me and @RapSheet teams have been told Cam Newton is now vaccinated. So the debate on whether that's an impediment to his being back in the NFL is now moot. https://t.co/SefERRGLfH

When Newton was released from the Carolina Panthers a year ago, it took him months to sign with a new team. The Patriots, in July 2020, were the only franchise to show interest in the veteran quarterback, and he played a full season as the starter quarterback in New England.

NFL Rumors: Why hasn't a team signed Cam Newton yet?

The obvious reason is likely because it would be really difficult for a team to adapt its offense to Newton. This is not a position like offensive linemen or kickers, where it doesn't take much to learn the system before going out and performing.

Quarterbacks are the most important pieces on a team, and it always takes some time to learn the playbook.

Newton would now have to learn from a new playbook with a new team. Moreover, any team that signs the veteran would have to deal with the fact that he's not necessarily reliable, and his style of play may not fit in the offensive scheme.

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 The Cam Newton affect man. Jalen Hurts with the TD and the “Superman” celebration in Carolina. Gotta feel good when you grew up watching Cam. The Cam Newton affect man. Jalen Hurts with the TD and the “Superman” celebration in Carolina. Gotta feel good when you grew up watching Cam.

His best chance to start for any team was precisely in New England before he was cut before the deadline to the 53-man roster. But they decided to give the franchise's reign to Mac Jones, the rookie selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Jones is far from perfect at the moment, but he gives the Patriots the reliability they were expecting. That's as good as a team can get from a rookie quarterback.

New England Patriots v Houston Texans

Could Newton be an interesting backup, at least?

There are some interesting reasons why Newton is not a valuable backup option. That holds true even though he has a lot of experience and has more quality wins than many backups in the league.

Essentially, you want your backup quarterback to have a lot in common with your starter. This is to ensure you don't have to change your offense in case the number one quarterback goes down.

Despite his shoulder injury in 2018, Newton can still showcase his ability as a runner. But he's not effective as a passer, so many coordinators may not want to change their entire offense to accommodate Newton.

There's also his injury history. Since the 2013 season, Newton has only played three full seasons. Even worse, his last three years have been plagued by injuries.

A backup quarterback susceptible to injuries doesn't quite scream reliability. Coaches may be skeptical to sign Newton and putting him on the field. That's not just because they would have to tailor the offense to his unique skills, but also because he is prone to injuries as well.

