Browns vs Chargers prediction, odds and picks - October 10 | NFL season 2021-22

The Cleveland Browns made a statement in 2020, proving that they were no longer staying at the bottom of the AFC North division. The Los Angeles Chargers showed promise last season in quarterback Justin Herbert's rookie season and the team has started off to one of their best starts this season.

The Cleveland Browns will travel across the country this week for a Sunday afternoon matchup at SoFi Stadium against a fellow 3-1 team in the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Browns are coming off a 14-7 win against the Minnesota Vikings last week. The team, although tied for first place in their division, are worried about quarterback Baker Mayfield's accuracy as he deals with a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

The Chargers are coming off a big Monday night win against division rival Las Vegas Raiders, who entered the game undefeated. The Chargers ended that in a 28-14 win.

Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Chargers

When: Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 4:05 PM EST

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds

Spreads

Browns: +2.0 (-110)

Chargers: -2.0 (-110)

Moneyline

Browns: +115

Chargers: -135

Totals

Browns: o47 (-110)

Chargers: u47 (-110)

Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Chargers Picks

The Chargers are favored by two points and could have home-field advantage as the Browns make the cross-country trip. If the passing game remains a struggle in timing between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., then the Chargers defense could have an early advantage.

Cleveland Browns @Browns Stefanski addresses if there are difficulties traveling to play on the west coast. Stefanski addresses if there are difficulties traveling to play on the west coast.

Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Chargers Key Injuries

Browns

QB Baker Mayfield (labrum tear)

DE Jadeveon CLowney (elbow) questionable

T Jack Conklin (knee) questionable

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder)

C JC Tretter (knee/back)

TE David Njoku (knee)

CB Denzel Ward (neck) questionable

Chargers

WR Keenan Allen (ankle)

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle)

CB Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder)

RB Justin Jackson (groin)

S Derwin James Jr. (toe/shoulder)

Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Chargers Head to Head

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Cleveland Browns have met 27 times in their franchise's history. The Chargers lead the series 17-9-1 with their last meeting occuring on October 14, 2018. The Chargers won that game 38-14.

Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction

Although the Browns and Chargers have the same record through four weeks of the season, Los Angeles just seems like they are in a better place. The Chargers seem to have it going and although Baker Mayfield and the Browns say his injury isn't a concern, his play has been inconsistent.

Prediction

The Los Angeles Chargers will defeat the Cleveland Browns 35-31.

