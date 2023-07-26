Bryce Young Madden 24 rating: What overall is Panthers QB in his rookie season?

Bryce Young, the first overall pick in the NFL Draft this year, was just named the starter. New Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich declined to name him the starter over Andy Dalton when camp began, but he is now officially QB1.

That means when Madden 24 comes out in less than a month, he will be on top of the depth chart for the Panthers. When playing with them, he will trot out under center unless players tinker with the settings. What overall will he be?

What is Bryce Young's Madden 24 rating?

Beginning the year, former number one selection Bryce Young will have a 74 overall rating. When the game releases, that will be his status for the Panthers. It can go up or down based on how well he performs.

Bryce Young is a 74 overall

Here's how his attributes, which all combine to make his current rating, stack up:

87 speed

89 acceleration

54 strength

84 agility

75 awareness

87 throw power

69 break tackle

75 jumping

87 injury

83 stamina

86 toughness

80 juke move

80 break sack

83 throw under pressure

87 short accuracy

83 medium accuracy

81 deep accuracy

81 play action

83 throw on the run

All of those attributes, some of which are pretty solid for a rookie, lead him to a 74 rating to start out. Given that he is presumed to be the starter all year and has a decent offense and coaching staff around him, he will more than likely end the season well above 74.

That is strong enough to make him the top rookie quarterback, but he's not the top overall rookie. That would be Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who comes in at an 81.

Bryce Young is also behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Will Anderson Jr and Jahmyr Gibbs, among others. Being the first overall pick has its benefits, but one of them is evidently not being the top rated rookie in your first version of Madden NFL.

Young is expected to compete for Rookie of the Year and the Panthers are expected to compete in the very weak NFC South. Regardless, Madden wasn't exactly overly kind to Young in the first ratings release of the game. Perhaps he can play well enough to sway their opinion.