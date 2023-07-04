“This man is a trap” – Fantasy Football expert highlights major Bijan Robinson red flag

Bijan Robinson was selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons, and he very well could be drafted in a similar prestige by fantasy football players. The highly-touted prospect instantly becomes the biggest playmaker and the player with the highest upside on that offense.

With that in mind, a lot of fantasy players are going to want to draft him. If he is available at their early spot, they'll likely be thrilled to land him. However, he may not be the wisest pick so high in the draft.

One fantasy football expert says that Robinson carries some red flags.

"This man is a trap because look at this. He currently goes as the running back two in the drafts. I have nothing against rookies, I love drafting rookies in the first round if they seem worthy, but the number two running back overall?"

He continued:

"It goes without saying that Bijan's great. He was number one in the entire college football landscape in broken tackles last year. This guy averaged 155 yards per game last year. Yeah, Bijan's going to be a great three-down back, but he's literally being drafted at his ceiling."

From this expert's point of view, it's almost impossible for Robinson to play up to his draft position. He'd have to finish as the second-best running back in fantasy for his spot to be justified. The odds of that happening are fairly low.

Bijan Robinson is a risk at his current ADP

With running backs like Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley and others going lower than him, they are probably safer picks to finish the year with better results. However, if Bijan Robinson slides because of this, then he's certainly worth drafting at some point- even in the first round.

Where should Bijan Robinson be selected?

Christian McCaffrey is the top back and it's going to be a challenge for him to be the top running back. A rookie landing right behind whoever takes the fantasy football world by storm this year would be a major surprise.

For that reason, it might be best to look at other options in the early first round this year.

