Buccaneers 2021 season preview: 3 bold predictions ahead of the new campaign

The reigning world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers look set to repeat their Super Bowl victory from last season.

In an unprecedented move in NFL history, the Buccaneers are bringing back all their starters from the 2020 campaign.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and living legend Tom Brady must be licking their lips in anticipation of what this team can do in their second year together.

Brady may now be 44 but he enters the upcoming NFL season injury-free and is determined to make another Super Bowl appearance.

The Buccaneers will dominate the NFC South

Tampa Bay has stars across the field and on both sides of the ball. The NFC South championship looks destined to be theirs this season.

Now that’s one pretty safe prediction, here are three more bold predictions for the Buccaneers' 2021 NFL season.

#1 - A defense for the ages

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense of the late 90s and early 2000s was famous for its dominance. But this year the Bucs squad will write a new chapter in scary defensive matchups.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has several star players to call upon again this season. Veterans Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Su will be upfront, with linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White causing havoc across the gridiron.

Not to mention second-year free safety Antoine Winfield, who is going to have a big year in the secondary.

#2 - Explosive offense

If the Buccaneers defense looks scary, then what about its offense?

Tom Brady has a long list of explosive offensive weapons to pass to in 2021. No other team can match the Bucs receiving group of Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Mike Evans.

Rob Gronkowski says “there is literally no dropoff” between how Tom Brady was playing when Gronkowski first arrived in the NFL and now. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) September 3, 2021

The wideout group, alongside Rob Gronkowski, will run riot this season, racking up insane offensive numbers across the board.

#3 - Super Bowl bound

If you were to look at this Bucs team on paper, they are as close to a guaranteed NFL championship team as they get.

Add Tom Brady´s experience and motivational abilities combined with Bruce Arian's no fear attitude, and the result is another trip to the Super Bowl.

New new 🔥📸#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 3, 2021

I won´t go as far as pronouncing the Buccaneers as this season's Super Bowl champions but they will make the grandaddy of the all again in 2022.

It's going to take on hell of a team to knock these Tampa Bay Buccaneers off their perch as world champions.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar