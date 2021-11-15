"It was him" - Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians solely blames Tom Brady for two interceptions against Washington Football Team

Tom Brady's name is synonymous with several things. So, if one were to play a game of word association, the name Tom Brady would invoke words such as winner, champion, GOAT, quarterback, and affluent. However, there is one word that would be considered the antithesis of everything Brady stands for on the football field, and that word is interceptions.

Yes...interceptions with an "s."

In yesterday's loss to the Washington Football Team by a score of 29-19, Tom Brady's statline looked like something he would have produced in his rookie year with the New England Patriots. Brady went 23-34 for 220 yards, two touchdowns and, believe it or not, two interceptions.

This gives Brady four interceptions in just his last two games. With his two interceptions thrown in yesterday's game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has an idea who is at fault for them.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians blames Tom Brady for two interceptions

The Buccaneers' Week 10 loss to the Washington Football Team was a revelation as Brady actually struggled to move the ball down the field consistently against the WFT. After the game, according to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times, Bruce Arians placed the blame for the interceptions specifically at the feet of Tom Brady.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Bucs coach Bruce Arians on the 2 INTs by Tom Brady Sunday. “That had nothing to do with receivers, it was him,'' he said. One clearly bounced off Jaelon Darden's hands. Bucs coach Bruce Arians on the 2 INTs by Tom Brady Sunday. “That had nothing to do with receivers, it was him,'' he said. One clearly bounced off Jaelon Darden's hands.

For some, it may be hard to fathom that Arians would blame Brady for both interceptions, especially when one of them apparently bounced off the hands of backup receiver Jaelon Darden's hands. For others, it may bring back memories of how Tom was treated in New England while playing under Bill Belichick.

Despite the criticism from Arians, the coach still has faith that his team can pull it together.

🗣: “I trust our guys — we’ve got a lot of character in there — that they’ll get it fixed.”🗣: @BruceArians “I trust our guys — we’ve got a lot of character in there — that they’ll get it fixed.”🗣: @BruceArians https://t.co/9cF6W0AtyK

Are Brady and the Bucs destined to miss the playoffs?

The likely answer here is no. Just last season, the Buccaneers went on a run during the final stretch of the season which led to them winning the Lombardi Trophy in their own stadium.

Tom Brady has been around for quite some time and has seen it all when it comes to the inevitable happening in the league. This is one of the primary reasons the Bucs wanted to acquire him in the first place.

Brady has changed the culture of the team and the organization. Former Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was a solid quarterback for the franchise. The difference with Brady at the helm (besides the drastic reduction in turnovers) is that the team now has an expectation of winning.

Perhaps that's what may have gotten them into this current predicament in the first place.

Next week, the Buccaneers will face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football on November 22 @ 8:15 PM EST in Tampa.

