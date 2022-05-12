Buccaneers News Roundup: Tom Brady confirms career plans following retirement; First-round pick bashes franchise for betraying his trust | May 11, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had quite the offseason. After the news of Tom Brady retiring and then unretiring just 40 days later, the Buccaneers went from also-rans to Super Bowl favorites.

Now, news of Brady's plans following the day he eventually does retire from the league have been made known and it is not one many had predicted. Then, news has come in that the organization potentially misled first-round pick Lewis Cine. There could also be a star pass rusher heading to Tampa.

Here's the news roundup for the Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Brady reveals plans after retirement

Tom Brady will become an analyst after retirement

Tom Brady is returning for a 23rd NFL season as he chases Super Bowl ring number eight. Many thought he was done when he retired from the league at the end of last season, only for him to unretire a 40 days later.

The is getting PAID 🤯🤯 Tom Brady’s contract with FOX as the lead NFL Analyst is a 10-year $375M deal, per @AndrewMarchand Theis getting PAID 🤯🤯 Tom Brady’s contract with FOX as the lead NFL Analyst is a 10-year $375M deal, per @AndrewMarchand The 🐐 is getting PAID 🤯🤯 https://t.co/TbANjVVg0e

Now, news has come out about his plans once he finally does retire from football. The 44-year-old will swap the field for the broadcast booth as he has been named lead analyst for FOX.

The current deal is for 10 years and is worth a reported $375 million across its duration, which is staggering. Many believe that Brady will be a surefire hit for FOX in an unprecedented move.

First-round pick Lewis Cine blasts franchise for betraying his trust

Lewis Cine

The Georgia Bulldog has bashed the franchise after he claimed that the Buccaneers misled him. Cine was rumored to be on the Buccaneers' list for their first pick in the draft, but it didn't eventuate, with Cine himself believing Tampa was going to pick him. They didn't.

Ron Johnson @3RonJohnson

Per a few Buccaneers outlets Lewis Cine was a target on the Bucs board…



Ranked 31st best prospect… Anyone who thinks the #Vikings could get Lewis Cine in the 2nd round don’t think the Buccaneers weren’t looking at Cine to play long term next to Antoine Winfield Jr.Per a few Buccaneers outlets Lewis Cine was a target on the Bucs board…Ranked 31st best prospect… Anyone who thinks the #Vikings could get Lewis Cine in the 2nd round don’t think the Buccaneers weren’t looking at Cine to play long term next to Antoine Winfield Jr.Per a few Buccaneers outlets Lewis Cine was a target on the Bucs board…Ranked 31st best prospect… https://t.co/Inbzts0aRi

Speaking on The Richard Sherman podcast, Cine said that the organization told him they would take him at pick 27 if he was still available. They didn’t. To say he wasn't impressed was an understatement.

“I had a team at 27. They know who they are. I aint gonna’ say no names. It was at 27. The whole process — if you’re there — we’re gonna pick you. They move down to the first pick of the second round. I’m like, damn, they did me just so dirty.”

It appears that Cine was thinking he was headed to Tampa, only for the franchise to not select him and he clearly feels that the organization has done wrong by him.

Buccaneers a potential destination for Trey Flowers

Trey Flowers

The 29-year-old linebacker is currently a free agent and is a rumoured target for Tampa Bay. The franchise has made a habit of recruiting former teammates of Tom Brady and Flowers fits the bill.

While injury has stifled his ability to get on the field over the last couple of seasons (managing just 14 games), he could be on the way to Tampa.

It is thought that Tampa could move on from Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh. If so, there could be a spot for Flowers to come in and plug the gap for the defense. These are some of the important news items this Wednesday for Tampa Bay.

