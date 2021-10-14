Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Starting lineup and injury report - October 14 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The sixth week of the NFL season opens up with the reigning champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers flying over to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.

The game will see a contrast of quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts, the young, mobile quarterback against Tom Brady, the steady, pocket passer who's the oldest quarterback to ever start a game. Both teams are coming from wins, but while the Buccaneers are hoping to extend their winning streak, the Eagles are hoping to get back to .500 after a negative start to the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will be missing some important players for Thursday's game against the Eagles. Star tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss his third straight game as he deals with some internal injuries following a huge hit suffered during Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is still recovering from the concussion protocol and, while he's almost back to fully healthy, a return on Thursday still feels like some kind of reach for the second-year player.

Linebacker Lavonte David will also be an important player missing the contest and this is one that can swing the game in favor of the Eagles. The Buccaneers need every player they can to defend the pass, as they're vulnerable in their secondary with so many injuries suffered over the first weeks.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Game Rob Gronkowski TE Ribs DNP Out Antoine Winfield S Concussion DNP Out Lavonte David LB Ankle DNP Out

Philadelphia Eagles

Most of the Eagles' players are healthy and should be available for Thursday's game against the reigning champions. There are only two confirmed absences.

Josh Tolentino @JCTSports Besides RT Lane Johnson (personal matter), #Eagles had full participation today in final injury report ahead of Thursday night game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Besides RT Lane Johnson (personal matter), #Eagles had full participation today in final injury report ahead of Thursday night game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tight end Dallas Goedert has entered the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday. He's vaccinated, so he had to test negative twice over a period of 24 hours to be able to play. The Eagles have ruled him out.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles

Star right tackle Lane Johnson remains absent with a personal matter. It's unclear if he's going to play in 2021 or not.

Player Position Injury Wed Game Dallas Goedert TE COVID-19 DNP OUT Lane Johnson RT Personal matter DNP OUT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles starting lineup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Leonard Fournette | WR - Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Mike Evans | TE - Cameron Brate | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Bucs declared TE Rob Gronkowski, who didn’t practice this week, out with his variety of internal injuries. He will have missed three games. The #Bucs declared TE Rob Gronkowski, who didn’t practice this week, out with his variety of internal injuries. He will have missed three games.

DL - Shaq Barrett, Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, Jason Pierre-Paul | LB - Devin White, K.J. Britt | CB - Jamel Dean, Richard Sherman, Ross Cockrell | S - Jordan Whitehead, Andrew Adams | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion

Philadelphia Eagles

QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor | TE - Zach Ertz | OL - Andre Dillard, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, Jordan Mailata

DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat | LB - Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton | CB - Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, Avonte Maddox | S - Rodney McLeod, Anthony Harris | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs

