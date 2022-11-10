Bucs' Tom Brady or Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Which QB Should I start in Week 10 of fantasy football? 

Who is the best fantasy pick for Week 10 - Tom Brady or Kirk Cousins? Brady was truly outstanding last season, but has not been as brilliant in this campaign. Cousins is currently playing the best football of his career and the Minnesota Vikings look almost unstoppable. Both veteran quarterbacks are looking to take their respective teams to the Super Bowl in the current campaign.

If you are having a hard time deciding between these quarterbacks in Week 10, we would suggest that you start Tom Brady.

Why Tom Brady is a better Week 10 pick than Kirk Cousins

Super Bowl LV

The crux of the matter is that Brady has a more favorable matchup than Cousins. Brady will play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, whereas Cousins has the unenviable task of taking on the Buffalo Bills.

Tom Brady has proven he still has a lot of football left in him and is determined to drive the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the playoffs. He has started nine games and has thrown for 2,547 yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and one interception. Brady completed 36 out of 58 passes and threw for 280 yards in the last game against the reigning champs, the Los Angeles Rams.

Kirk Cousins is playing his eleventh season and his fifth with the Vikings. He has started eight games and has recorded 1,999 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Vikings will face a ferocious defense this week, so Tom Brady looks set to earn more fantasy points than Kirk Cousins.

So far this season, Brady has earned 138.4 fantasy points with an average of 15.4 per game. Both Brady and Cousins are scoring similarly in fantasy leagues. But the upcoming week should see Brady outperform the Vikings QB.

Tom Brady's NFL timeline

Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is playing his 23rd NFL season. He started his NFL career with the New England Patriots and played 20 seasons with them. He led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances, out of which they won six. While playing for Patriots, he recorded 74,571 passing yards, 541 touchdowns, and 179 interceptions.

The 12 time Pro Bowler has been voted MVP three times and Offensive Player of the Year three times. In 2020, he signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won the Super Bowl in his first campaign there. Brady had one of his most successful seasons ever last campaign, where he threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins' NFL timeline

Minnesota Vikings v Washington Commanders

Kirk Cousins is in his 11th season as an NFL quarterback. He has played for two teams in his career: the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings. He spent six seasons with Washington and is in his fifth season with the Vikings.

Cousins has thrown for 8,486 yards and 69 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to have at least 3,500 yards and 25 touchdowns in each of the last seven seasons. His consistency is the reason for his success, which has earned him the respect of many fantasy managers.

Poll : 0 votes