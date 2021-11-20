Antonio Brown contract details: How much does Buccaneers WR earn in Tampa Bay? 

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown has been exactly what the doctor ordered for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Despite missing a significant portion of the season with an ankle injury and a COVID-19 positive test, the much maligned receiver still has 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns.

In just one and a half seasons with the Bucs, Brown has all but earned his salary with the team. But exactly how much is his contract worth with the Buccaneers?

What is Antonio Brown's salary and contract worth?

Antonio Brown re-signed with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal. Brown's deal is worth up to $6.25 million and $3.1 million of which is completely guaranteed, with a $2 million signing bonus.

This is, to a certain extent, a low-cost signing for a still productive wide receiver in Brown.

A nice payday for the seven-time Pro Bowl WR -- and a chance to help Tampa Bay go for two. Antonio Brown’s one-year deal with the #Bucs is worth up to $6.25 million with $3.1M fully guaranteed, including a $2M signing bonus, per his agent @ed_waz of @EMGSportsAgents A nice payday for the seven-time Pro Bowl WR -- and a chance to help Tampa Bay go for two. Antonio Brown’s one-year deal with the #Bucs is worth up to $6.25 million with $3.1M fully guaranteed, including a $2M signing bonus, per his agent @ed_waz of @EMGSportsAgents. A nice payday for the seven-time Pro Bowl WR -- and a chance to help Tampa Bay go for two.

Brown’s Path to the Buccaneers

Subsequent to serving an eight-game suspension in 2020 for breaching the NFL's personal conduct policy, the four-time All-Pro signed with the Buccaneers just before their Week 9 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints. Although his contract with the Buccaneers was far from his salaries in the past, his base salary was $750,000, with incentives that elevated the deal to $2.5 million.

The signing joined him back with seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady and afforded him the chance to get his life back in the right direction following being out of football for over a year. Brown initially, albeit briefly, called it a career once he was let go by the New England Patriots in September 2019.

$750K in prorated base salary

$250K in per-game active bonuses



Incentives (must make playoffs)

$250K for 45+ catches

$250K for 650+ receiving yards

$250K for 6+ TDs



$750K for Super Bowl win



Base: $1 million.

Max: $2.5 million. New #Bucs WR Antonio Brown’s 1-year contract:$750K in prorated base salary$250K in per-game active bonusesIncentives (must make playoffs)$250K for 45+ catches$250K for 650+ receiving yards$250K for 6+ TDs$750K for Super Bowl winBase: $1 million.Max: $2.5 million. New #Bucs WR Antonio Brown’s 1-year contract:$750K in prorated base salary$250K in per-game active bonusesIncentives (must make playoffs)$250K for 45+ catches $250K for 650+ receiving yards $250K for 6+ TDs $750K for Super Bowl winBase: $1 million.Max: $2.5 million.

The then-32-year-old led the Buccaneers in receiving targets over the last five weeks of the regular season and did not drop a single pass in 2020. He also put together the highest yards after the catch (YAC) of any Buccaneers receiver with 5.82 yards.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense highlighted his versatility, placing him on the inside, outside, and in the backfield. His ability to alter gears and stop and go aided in opening a new aspect to the Buccaneers' offense, which was essentially a downfield passing attack prior to Brady's arrival in Tampa Bay.

Brown’s Career with the Steelers

Brown spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and had seven seasons with 1,000 receiving yards or more. Of those seven seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards, he led the league twice in that category.

He is second in Steelers’ history with 74 receiving touchdowns and 11,207 receiving yards.

