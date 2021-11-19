"How many times you see Tom Brady wasted?" - LeSean McCoy ranks Bucs boat parade over Kansas City parade

Tom Brady has been to seven Super Bowl parades, so he knows a thing or two about how to celebrate championships. LeSean McCoy didn't win as many Super Bowls, but he, too, was part of two celebrations as he won rings with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the last two years.

McCoy was a superstar for a long time in the league, but it took him a great while to finally get his first rings as he was unable to win a championship with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills. When the running back was asked by Pat McAfee which of his parades he enjoyed more, McCoy had no doubt about it.

ProFootballReference @pfref Most rushing TDs since 2010:

1. Adrian Peterson - 79

2. Cam Newton - 71

3. LeSean McCoy - 69

"Was the Kansas City as good as the boat parade?" McAfee asked

"No. I mean, like, KC was cold as the weather was different was a lot colder. We was on a boat. You know? Let's just be real. How many times you think you see Tom Brady wasted? I could have made $200 million off NFT on that picture," McCoy answered.

Tom Brady was the biggest star of the Super Bowl parade, of course. The quarterback was seen completely drunk, which was was extremely rare after several years under the rigid system of the New England Patriots.

TPS @TotalProSports Tom Brady leaving the Bucs Super Bowl parade... Tom Brady leaving the Bucs Super Bowl parade... https://t.co/OII37TC8bI

The talismanic quarterback was even seen throwing the Vince Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Victory Parade

McCoy points out difference between Bucs and other teams

McCoy also made sure to spot the difference between the Buccaneers and the other teams he played for. The parade might have been a good example, but the locker room camaraderie was the main source of happiness and success for Tampa Bay:

McAfee: "But when you talk about the Tampa building versus other buildings, what's the difference?"

McCoy: "The number one thing is Tom Brady. The Patriots have a good thing going on right now, but it's not the same without Tom Brady. So you bring him there. And then the second thing is, that's the first team — and I've been around some good teams, Kansas City was a great time, great players, everyone like each other, great coaches; Philadelphia, Andy Reid and that staff we were really good, we're really cool, where we're hung out — but the Buccaneers is the only team where everybody get along, the backup players to the starters, us, the practice guys, the kickers, everybody, we all get along and we love it, we enjoy being around each other. So this day, I still text all my boys. That's why they're gonna be so successful: they love being a team together."

