Buffalo Bills Draft Picks 2023: Full list of Bills selections

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2023 NFL Draft with uncertainty. What looked like a promising 2022 season ended in despair after they suffered a home playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round.

The defeat came after the Bills ranked second in total yards (397.6) and points (28.4) per game last season. Buffalo also ranked second in points allowed (17.9) and sixth in total yards allowed (319.1) per game in 2022.

However, that loss to the Bengals exposed some major areas of concern in their talent-laden roster.

General manager Brandon Beane has selected high-value contributors over the years. Both he and the Buffalo Bills faithful will hope the work the team did in the 2023 NFL Draft will help sustain their status as legitimate championship contenders.

Buffalo Bills Picks by round

The Buffalo Bills selected players in the 2023 NFL Draft from these spots:

Round 1, Pick 25 (from New York Giants via Jacksonville Jaguars)

Round 2, Pick 59

Round 3, Pick 91

Round 5, Pick 150 (from Washington Commanders)

Round 7, Pick 230 (from New York Jets via Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans)

Round 7, Pick 252* (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers via Los Angeles Rams)

* Compensatory selection

Buffalo Bills Draft picks 2023: Round 1

Tight end Dalton Kincaid in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

25th pick – Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

The Buffalo Bills originally had the 27th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, they traded up with the Jackson Jaguars because the Dallas Cowboys were interested in taking a tight end after Dalton Schultz signed with the Houston Texans.

Buffalo then outmaneuvered Dallas to select Dalton Kincaid, a 2022 First Team All-Pac-12 member.

Considering that the Bills already have Dawson Knox, the decision to draft Kincaid is intriguing to say the least. However, they cannot refute his talent despite the player suffering a season-ending back injury last year. Kincaid finished his final year in Utah with 70 receptions for 890 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Beane envisions Kincaid as a receiving tight end who will complement Knox. In an article by New York Upstate’s Matt Parrino, he even compared Kincaid’s receiving skills and route running to former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley.

It’s an odd comparison, given that Kincaid is eight inches taller and over 70 pounds heavier than Beasley. However, if that description from Beane checks out, the Bills will have a big target that will undoubtedly help their explosive receiving corps.

Buffalo Bills Draft picks 2023: Round 2

Offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

59th pick – O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

The Buffalo Bills allowed only 33 sacks last season, the eighth-best mark in the league. While their offensive linemen were healthy during the Divisional Round game, many dealt with injuries at some point during the regular season.

Center Mitch Morse and guard Rodger Saffold appeared in 12 Bills injury reports due to various reasons, including undergoing concussion protocol. Dion Dawkins was on four injury reports, while Justin Murray, Ryan Bates, and Spencer Brown were named in three apiece.

O’Cyrus Torrence is a 2022 Consensus All-American who can help the 23rd-ranked offensive line (via Pro Football Focus). The offensive guard was also a First Team All-SEC in his only year in Florida.

Torrence can hold the fort and protect quarterback Josh Allen from the opposition's interior offensive line.

Buffalo Bills Draft picks 2023: Round 3

LB Dorian Williams running the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

91st pick – Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

While the Buffalo Bills did not allow a 100-yard receiver during the Divisional Round, the Cincinnati Bengals attacked them from the ground. Joe Mixon had 105 of Cincinnati’s 172 yards to go with a touchdown. The Bengals’ running game gave them 13 rushing first downs and close to 34 minutes of ball possession.

The Buffalo Bills cannot allow other title contenders to dominate them on the ground, which is seemingly why they selected Dorian Williams in the 2023 NFL draft.

Williams played four years at Tulane and became a First Team All-American Athletic Conference member last year. He was the 2022 Cotton Bowl's Most Valuable Player after tallying an excellent 17 tackles. The linebacker also had 316 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and two interceptions for the Green Wave.

The Bills seem to have found an ace in their run defense if Williams can maintain a similar level of production in the NFL.

Buffalo Bills Draft picks 2023: Round 5

150th pick – Justin Shorter, WR, Florida

The Buffalo Bills seemingly wanted to add height to their receiving corps as Gabe Davis is their tallest wideout at 6’2”.

While Davis had a solid 2022 season, Justin Shorter will give Josh Allen a legitimate big target who can create mismatches and win jump balls. Shorter had 29 catches for 577 yards and two touchdowns for the Florida Gators last year.

If those numbers seem low, it's worth noting that he played with a mobile quarterback in Anthony Richardson. The Buffalo Bills might consider using him as either a big wide receiver or a tight end who can block on the move to help maximize his talents within their scheme.

Buffalo Bills Draft picks 2023: Round 7

OG Nick Broeker at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

230th pick – Nick Broeker, OG, Ole Miss;

252nd pick – Alex Austin, CB, Oregon State

Nick Broeker can use his 315-pound frame to block linebackers and defensive linemen. The Bills can also use him at guard or tackle, given that he played both positions for Ole Miss. He can help protect Allen from the pocket or downfield during broken plays as well.

Meanwhile, Alex Austin is a tall cornerback (6’1”) who can stay in stride with the opposing team’s receivers. He had 57 tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions, and a sack for Oregon State last year.

The Bills could use another defensive back, especially in a division with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Allen Lazard, and Garrett Wilson.

