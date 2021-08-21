Buffalo Bills vs Chicago Bears Prediction & Preview - August 21, 2021 | NFL preseason 2021

Mitchell Trubisky will return to Soldier Field on Saturday afternoon when the Bears host the Buffalo Bills. Trubisky received the nod to start against his former team.

The Chicago Bears fan base is sitting high after rookie quarterback Justin Fields put on a show against the Miami Dolphins last weekend. Fields completed 14 of his 20 attempts for 142 passing yards and a touchdown in Week 1. His performance against Miami took over social media and had fans questioning the decision to make Dalton the starter.

Buffalo locked up their starting quarterback when they signed Josh Allen to a massive extension. Allen's six-year $258 million extension was an enormous investment for the Bills' future. Buffalo entered the 2021-22 season as the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

As Mitchell Trubisky's homecoming approaches, let's take a quick look at how the Bills and Bears matchup in Week 2.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears: Team News

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy spoke with reporters about Mitchell Trubisky's trip back to Soldier Field. Nagy wished Trubisky nothing but the best, but Chicago will do everything it can to stop their former quarterback once the game starts.

With Josh Allen out, Mitch Trubisky will start for the Bills Saturday against Chicago.



Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that franchise quarterback Josh Allen would not see time against Chicago. Several Bills starters will sit out Week 2. All eyes will be on Mitchell Trubisky on Saturday.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that Andy Dalton would start against the Bills. Nagy also mentioned that Dalton would see a considerable amount of time. With Justin Fields being questionable, it could be an Andy Dalton-Nick Foles show Saturday afternoon.

If Andy Dalton can put in a strong performance against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, he could hold off Justin Fields from starting the conversation. As of right now, the gap between Andy Dalton and Justin Fields is head coach Matt Nagy. If Dalton leads a couple of touchdown drives against Buffalo, that could be enough to secure him as the Week 1 starter in Chicago.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears: Prediction

The Buffalo Bills will get their best performance out of Mitchell Trubisky on Saturday. It's likely the Bears fan base will greet him loudly as he trots on the field. That will carry the Bills through the first half of the game.

Prediction: Chicago will push back in the second half and defeat the Bills to remain undefeated in the 2021-22 NFL preseason.

Edited by Diptanil Roy