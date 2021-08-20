Buffalo Bills vs Chicago Bears NFL Odds, Picks, line and spread – August 21, 2021 | NFL Preseason 2021

The Buffalo Bills will travel to Soldier Field on Saturday afternoon for their second preseason game on the dockett against the Chicago Bears.

The Bills defeated the Detroit Lions with a game-winning field goal by kicker Tyler Bass with less than two minutes left on the clock last week. Quarterback Josh Allen and most of the starters didn't see any playing time in the first preseason game, meaning they could see a series or two in week 2.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears defeated the Miami Dolphins 20-13 in their first preseason game last week. Quarterbacks Andy Dalton, Justin Fields and Nick Foles all saw playing time. But it was Fields who saw the most playing time, and impressed with 142 passing yards and a touchdown along with a rushing touchdown.

The Bears still have quite a quarterback competition on their hands that doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. Bears fans will also notice a familiar face in the opposing team's sidelines, as quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who was the starter in Chicago for four season,s is now a backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears: Betting odds

As both teams enter this week's game with a 1-0 record after one week of preseason play, the Bears are two-point favorites over the Buffalo Bills. The over/under for this game is 38.5 points.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears: Picks

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton has said that his time is now and that he deserves the starting job over rookie Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears could get a win over the Buffalo Bills, but it might be the rookie Justin Fields who has a better day as he tries to win the starting job.

With the Bills not showing all of their cards this preseason in offense or defense, a close game may yet again come down to kicker Tyler Bass. Former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky may also be quite eager to get back to Soldier Field, and make a play against his former team.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears: Money line

Buffalo Bills (+160).

Chicago Bears (-200).

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears: Spread

The Bears should be able to cover the spread against the Buffalo Bills. Chicago have a better team on the field right now in pre-season, not necessarily come regular season, though. The Bills had a tough time getting a win over the Detroit Lions, so it's unlikely they will get one over the Bears.

