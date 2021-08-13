Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions prediction, team news and preview - August 13 | NFL preseason 2021

The Buffalo Bills begin their preseason at the Detroit Lions in the first of the three games they will play against NFC North opposition. The Buffalo Bills had a solid season last time around as they went all the way to the AFC Championship game on the back of a 13-3 regular season.

The Detroit Lions, however, had no such luck and finished with a dismal 5-11 record. Their paths did not cross during the previous season, though, and their last meeting was also in a preseason game in 2019, which the Buffalo Bills won by a scoreline of 24-20.

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Team news

Like many other teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions are not expected to play their starters in this pre-season outing.

What that means for the Buffalo Bills is that Josh Allen, their star quarterback who just signed a long-term contract, will not see any action. However, his backup this season, who is expected to start this game, is not quite shabby.

Former Chicago Bears starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is in line to lead the offense and will be looking to make a good impression. In addition to the passing game, the Buffalo Bills have a stunning running game. Even if Devin Singletary does not start, Zack Moss is a phenomenal backup to have in a preseason game. His reliever, Matt Breida, also has previous experience with the Miami Dolphins. Isaiah Hodgins should start at wide receiver.

For the Detroit Lions, quarterback Jared Goff might see a few downs because he needs some time to get up to speed with the playbook. Tim Boyle and David Blough will both see game time as the pair look to cement the second quarterback spot. Whoever's the quarterback, newly drafted wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will feature tonight.

Prediction

While Jared Goff is expected to feature, he will need some time to get used to a new playbook. Mitchell Trubisky, on the other hand, will be looking to prove his doubters wrong. He will have the support of strong running backs to complement his passing game. Considering there is nothing of note in Detroit's defense, expect the Buffalo Bills to win this game by over 15.

