Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints injury report and starting lineup - Week 12 NFL Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day football's main event will see the New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at Caesars Superdome. Both teams are hungry for a win after suffering considerable blows to their playoff odds in Week 11.

Since their incredible win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints have lost three in a row and are 5-5. Head coach Sean Payton's side cannot afford more slip-ups, or they risk missing out on a playoff berth this season.

The Bills have gone from being pace-setters to joining the chasing pack in the AFC East. The New England Patriots' five-game winning streak has seen them leapfrog the Bills into the top spot in the divisional standings. The Bills need a win to keep pace with the Patriots or risk losing out on the AFC East title after holding onto it for just one season.

How are they doing health-wise ahead of what is shaping up to be a must-win game for both teams? Let's look at the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints injury report

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have a clean bill of health and have no players listed as out, doubtful or questionable for the game on Thursday, except those on the injured reserves list.

New Orleans Saints

Player Position Injury Game Status Alvin Kamara RB Knee Out Ryan Ramczyk T Knee Out Marcus Davenport DE Shoulder Out Tanoh Kpassagnon DE Ankle Out Mark Ingram II RB Knee Questionable Terron Armstrong T Knee/Shoulder Questionable

.

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints starting lineup

Buffalo Bills

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Zach Moss | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, Tommy Doyle

DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson, AJ Klein | CB - Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

New Orleans Saints

QB - Trevor Siemian | RB - Mark Ingram II | WR - Marquez Callaway, Kenny Stills, Deonte Harris | TE - Adam Trautman | OL - James Hurst, Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Landon Young

DL - Cameron Jordan, Albert Huggins, Shy Tuttle, Carl Granderson | LB - Pete Werner, Demario Davis, Andrew Dowell | CB - Paulson Adebo, Marshon Lattimore, Bradley Roby | S - Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams | K - Brian Johnson | P - Blake Gillikin

