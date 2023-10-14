Buffalo Bills Week 6 injury report: Latest on Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox and more

The Buffalo Bills will be looking to get back on track against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. They suffered a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London last week, so they are likely excited to host an inferior team in their home stadium this week.

With the exception of the players they currently have on their injured reserve list, the Bills have listed just three players on their official injury report following Friday's final practice session of the week.

Buffalo Bills Week 6 injury report

The Buffalo Bills opened their Week 6 practice sessions on Wednesday, as most NFL teams often do, to begin officially preparing for a matchup with the New York Giants on Sunday night football. When their first official injury report was released, immediately following their first practice, they listed eight players with serious injury situations.

Dion Dawkins and Dane Jackson began the week by being unable to practice at all on Wednesday.

Dawkins reportedly missed two days for personal reasons, while Jackson has been dealing with a foot injury. Dawkins fully practiced on Friday and is good to go, while Jackson is questionable to play in Week 6 after just one limited practice.

Shaq Lawson, Christian Benford, and Baylon Spector all appeared on the Buffalo Bills' injury report but practiced fully all week and don't carry an official designation for the game.

Greg Rousseau also returned to a full practice after beginning the week as a limited participant, so he will also be available to play.

The Buffalo Bills' tight ends are probably their biggest concern for Week 6, as their top two options are officially listed as questionable after each logged three consectutive limited practices.

Dalton Kincaid injury update

Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid was removed from the Bills' Week 5 matchup against the Jaguars after suffering an apparent head injury. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion diagnosis.

He is currently still in the NFL's official concussion protocols and will need to clear them before playing again. His ability to do so will determine his final status for Week 6, but for now, he's officially listed as questionable.

Dawson Knox injury update

Dawson Knox

While Dawson Knox reportedly completed the entire game last week, he apparently suffered a wrist injury at some point during the contest. This resulted in him being a limited participant in practice all week and receiving a questionable tag on the Bills' official Week 6 injury report.

With Kincaid also questionable, Quintin Morris and Reggie Gilliam could see additional playing time against the Jaguars.

