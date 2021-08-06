Which NFL team will dominate this decade?

The NFL has more talent in 2021 than it has ever had.

Take the worst team in the league last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars. This season they have a franchise QB, a new head coach who had tons of success at the college level, three outstanding WRs, two potential 1,000-yard rushers in the backfield, and a young defense. It's become harder than ever to create and maintain success in the NFL with so many improvements around the league.

Trevor Lawrence throwing rockets to Laviska Shenault Jr. 🚀



We love to see it.



(via @Jaguars) pic.twitter.com/bqkViJq6bt — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) July 29, 2021

The San Francisco 49ers is the team to watch out for in the coming years

Despite the level of competition being at an all-time high, one team has set itself up perfectly to become the next dynasty of this decade. That would be the San Francisco 49ers.

Just two seasons ago the 49ers cruised to the Super Bowl and went 20-10 up against the Kansas City Chiefs before squandering a 10-point lead with under 10 minutes remaining. They were ravaged by injuries in 2020 and realized they had to shake things up. They packaged their first-round pick along with two future first-rounders to move up and selected Trey Lance with the 3rd overall pick.

Lance, who only played one season at North Dakota State, was called a "project" by many analysts who didn't think he'd be ready for some time. But Lance has already showcased his monstrous talent in training camp and has impressed everyone inside and outside of the organization.

#49ers LB Dre Greenlaw on rookie QB Trey Lance:



“Best arm I’ve ever seen hands down” pic.twitter.com/7gdo5vS5Ct — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@Thesfniners_) August 4, 2021

Trey Lance will be one of the cheapest assets in the league for the next five seasons, which will allow the 49ers to focus on their financial commitments elsewhere. The 49ers are just two seasons removed from having by far the best defense in the NFL and will have most of their pieces from that team back soon.

Dee Ford, Javon Kinlaw, Erik Armstead and Nick Bosa are all pro-bowl caliber players who make up their front four. It is by far one of, if not the best collective units in the NFL and will wreak havoc in 2021. Their middle linebacker, Fred Warner, is now the highest-paid player at his position and was deemed by Aaron Rodgers to be the best linebacker in football.

Aaron Rodgers to Fred Warner last season: "Lately name recognition means too much, but ain't nobody better. There really isn't. You're the best. And everybody knows it. The field don't lie."



And now Warner is the highest paid LB in the league.pic.twitter.com/sk6cC7EcDS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 21, 2021

Trey Lance will take over at QB for the 49ers in 2021 and could lead the team to the playoffs, and even win the NFC West. He is expected to work perfectly with head coach Kyle Shanahan and has a plethora of talent to work with in Brandon Ayuik, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. This team has so many talented, young pieces that will allow the 49ers financial flexibility to build around them and create a winning culture that will result in multiple Super Bowls.

Edited by Prem Deshpande