Cam Akers fantasy outlook: Is Rams RB a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

Cam Akers’ last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams have been ironic.

While he only played only one regular-season game in 2021 due to an Achilles tear, he won Super Bowl LVI as an active player. A year later, he had his best season as a pro, but the Rams finished 5-12.

However, there are no ironies regarding Akers’ fantasy football stock. He can deliver maximum value after drafting him at the correct position. However, while he will be a solid option, it remains to be seen if he will have a breakout season in 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Also Read: Kenny Pickett Fantasy Outlook

Cam Akers 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Running back Cam Akers had a bounce-back 2022 NFL season.

Akers will be the top man in the Los Angeles Rams backfield following a bounce-back campaign last year. After playing just five games in 2021, he finished the 2022 season with 188 carries for 786 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

Akers finished the season with three consecutive 100-yard rushing games, including 123 yards versus the Los Angeles Chargers. The increased playing volume is also a good indication for the Rams, a team that was the league’s best team just two seasons ago.

As always, though, Cam Akers’ health status will always be a primary concern. He hasn’t played an entire regular season in his first three NFL years. Akers will also share snaps with Zach Evans, Kyren Williams, and Ronnie Rivers.

Still, he will get the lion’s share of the snaps, giving him more opportunities to rack up the rushing yards and touchdowns. It’s up to the Rams’ offensive line to protect him, and coach Sean McVay to get the best out of him.

Playing the final year of his rookie contract might motivate Akers to perform at his best. While the running back market has been devalued lately, having fantastic numbers should make it a no-brainer for the Rams to bring him back.

Also Read: Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Outlook

Is Cam Akers a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Cam Akers speaks to media members during Super Bowl LVI week.

Akers is a good pick if you want a second running back or a flex for your fantasy football team. He might not be the best option as your lead RB, especially if guys like Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, and Austin Ekeler are still available.

Other running backs like Kenneth Walker III, Saquon Barkley, and Najee Harris are better options than him as well.

Use the Fantasy Football Start/Sit Optimizer to get the best out of your team every week.

Aside from his injury history, Akers' relatively low receiving yards work against him. He only has 27 catches for 250 yards and a touchdown over three seasons, which is a negative for points-per-reception or half-PPR leagues.

While he will get his carries, moving the chains might be challenging against five teams that were good at stopping the run last year.

On the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 schedule are the Cincinnati Bengals, a squad that finished seventh in rushing yards allowed per game last year. Then there’s the Pittsburgh Steelers (ninth), Baltimore Ravens (third), and the Washington Commanders (11th).

The Rams would also have to face the San Francisco 49ers, the team that ranked second in rushing yards allowed (77.7) per game in 2022, twice.

Also Read: Javonte Williams Fantasy Outlook

Where should you draft Cam Akers this year?

The 2023 NFL season will be the final year of Cam Akers' rookie contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy football websites place Cam Akers’ average draft position (ADP) at 58. That makes him a late third to a late fifth-round pick, depending on the number of players in your fantasy league.

By then, you should have drafted your lead running back, quarterback, wide receivers, and tight end. It’s tough to see him go higher than this ADP, especially when he is projected to finish under 1,000 rushing yards in 2023.

Therefore, there’s no sense in making him your lead back for standard, PPR, and half-PPR leagues. There are other more appealing options at running back when playing in a dynasty league.

Confused about Who should I start? Improve your decisions with the ultimate tool to dominate your fantasy football!