Javonte Williams fantasy outlook: What to expect from Broncos RB upon return from injury?

Javonte Williams showed some potential in his rookie season back in 2021 before suffering an injury to his knee last season. The running back started just four games prior to the injury.

His fantasy value is heavily dependent upon how he's recovered from that devastating knee injury. There's a risk for fantasy owners as he's an RB3 in most leagues.

The Broncos player had just 42 PPR points in his four games in 2022. Williams could end the 2023 season as high as a top 15 and low as a top 30 or 40 player at his position.

Looking closer at his rookie season with the Broncos in 2021, he ranked 18th amongst running backs with 204.9 PPR (points per reception). Javonte Williams has six games with at least 10 fantasy points and three with over 15 points.

One thing that could see Williams have that top 15 fantasy season in 2023 is new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Payton had five-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara for five seasons (2017 to 2021) with the New Orleans Saints.

In that time, Kamara was a top five running back in fantasy football in three of those five seasons. He was second best at the position in the 2020 season with 377.8 PPR points.

Payton loves to target running backs in his offense as their target share ranked in the top five in that five-year stretch.

However, Williams could see some competition as the Broncos signed former Cincinnati Bengals player Samaje Perine this offseason. Last season saw Perine in the top 40 in PPR points amongst running backs with 142.1 points.

Perine had four games with over 10 PPR last season with the Bengals sharing time with Joe Mixon in the backfield. Overall, Williams is a high risk with a high reward to help your fantasy team win it all.

Will Javonte Williams see playing time in the preseason?

Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Payton informed the media that the former Tar Heels star will play in the preseason. He noted that his WIlliams' usage is unknown but that he'll have some playing time:

“He’ll get reps. It may be we wait ’til Week Two, we haven’t gone through the outline of the plays yet. I like how he’s progressing.”

The Broncos get their preseason underway against the Arizona Cardinals on August 11th. Their final preseason matchup will be against the San Francisco 49ers on the 19th of the month.

Fans will get a glimpse of whether Javonte Williams and his knee is healthy moving ahead in the 2023 season.