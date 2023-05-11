Cam Newton's fall from grace has served as an eye-opening lesson for modern-day NFL stars. From being hailed as league MVP in 2015, the quarterback now finds himself without a team for 2023.

While a lot of the conversation around Newton nowadays involves his NFL future, the same was not the case in 2017. The QB was leading from the front for the Carolina Panthers but a certain incident landed him in hot water.

During a press conference, the former Panthers star's comments aimed at Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer were widely viewed as sexist and drew the ire of NFL fans and the media alike.

Jon Marks & Ike Reese on 94WIP @MarksReeseWIP Here's the video of Cam Newton saying "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes" Here's the video of Cam Newton saying "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes" https://t.co/hd9Kg4CCeu

The QB faced the consequences of his disparaging remarks which led to the termination of a major sponsorship deal with yogurt maker Dannon. In a statement, Michael Neuwirth, senior director of external communications for Dannon said:

"We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women...

Neuwirth further went on to say:

It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It's simply not OK to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him."

Following the incident, Newton issued an apology to Rodrigue on Twitter, acknowledging his insensitive comments and expressing remorse for his actions. He acknowledged the need for personal growth and learning from his mistake.

While Newton's sponsorship loss was a significant personal setback for the star, it also presented an opportunity for introspection and growth for those in the NFL.

Cam Newton not ready to give up on NFL comeback just yet

Despite sitting out the entirety of last season due to a lack of interested suitors, Cam is still keen on making his NFL comeback. While throwing at Auburn's Pro Day, the QB said:

"Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs? Don't worry about it, I'mma show you. I can't wait to show you... Ain't 32 motherf**kers better than me, you dig?"

The quarterback was a trailblazer in his early years thanks to his arm strength and ability to navigate outside the pocket thanks to his elite athleticism.

Now 34, the window for a potential return dwindles further by the day. That being said, teams could look to take a gander at him as a quality backup option.

