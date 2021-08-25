Cam Newton or Mac Jones? 3 QB scenarios for New England Patriots ahead of NFL Week 1

The New England Patriots will likely be one of the last NFL teams to name their starting quarterback for the 2021 NFL season.

Both Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones have made a strong case for leading the offense this upcoming season. Bill Belichick and his coaching staff have a tough decision to make.

New England missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and had their first losing season since 2000, with Cam Newton dropping the ball as the 2020 starter. The veteran was pretty accurate, completing 65.8% of his pass attempts but threw a career-low 368 passes for 2,657 yards. That adds up to just 177.1 yards per game. Newton threw eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft to come in and be the team's long-term solution at quarterback. However, the rookie has been impressive in training camp and showed flashes of brilliance during preseason games.

Coach Belichick has already named Newton as the starter, but people close to the team suggest that the decision isn't final and Jones could still win the starting job. So what are the likeliest outcomes of the quarterback battle in New England?

Three possible scenarios at QB for the New England Patriots

#1 - Dual QB play

Cam Newton and Mac Jones dominated tonight:



Newton: 8/9 for 103 yards and 1 touchdown



Jones: 13 of 19 for 146 yards pic.twitter.com/A5BBKmJms4 — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) August 20, 2021

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spoke about the team's quarterbacks on Sunday, saying Bill Belichick will make the final call on QB1, but Cam Newton remains the unofficial starter for now. He was also asked about the Patriots playing both quarterbacks during the season, to which he responded, "It's not off the table."

Each quarterback brings something different to the game. Cam Newton has mobility and experience, while Mac Jones is a better pocket passer with more awareness. Even if Newton wins the battle, Jones could still overtake him during the season.

However, only one of the two could be better suited against a specific defense. The Patriots should consider the unlikely option of creating multiple offensive schemes to utilize both quarterbacks.

#2 - Cam Newton's spell on the sidelines sees Mac Jones get the edge

From @NFLTotalAccess: With #Patriots QB Cam Newton out after a COVID-related mishap, rookie Mac Jones has a big opportunity in front of him. pic.twitter.com/5vskn2aoAU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2021

Cam Newton, who is yet to take the COVID-19 vaccine, went to a team-approved medical appointment, leading to a misunderstanding that violated the NFL's health and safety protocols.

Newton will now be unable to return to practice until Thursday. He won't be able to prepare ahead of the Patriots' final preseason game. Mac Jones will now get to work with first-team starters throughout practice until the veteran quarterback returns.

Jones could use this opportunity to seal his status as the Patriots' starting quarterback in Week 1.

#3 - Mac Jones wins fair and square

Completion % tonight with spikes & drops removed:



♦️ Cam Newton — 88.9%

♦️ Mac Jones — 88.9% pic.twitter.com/i677Ms077s — PFF (@PFF) August 20, 2021

Irrespective of Cam Newton's quarantine situation, Jones is still the favorite to become the starter. The quarterback battle between the veteran and the rookie will come down to talent.

Mac Jones has stayed in the hunt throughout camp and has the skills to win the starting job. If he can outplay Newton in the Patriots' third and final preseason game, Jones will likely start the game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar