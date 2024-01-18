“What the f—k have they done?”: Cam Newton takes aim at ‘trigger man’ Jerry Jones, wants Cowboys stripped of ‘America’s Team'

Cam Newton is no stranger to sharing his feelings about the league. He did just that on a recent episode of his "4th & 1" podcast about Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. The former NFL MVP made his feelings known about Jones and the team.

Newton talked about the long-time owner, referring to him as the 'trigger man' and the Cowboys should lose the title of America's Team:

“Doing the same thing over and over and over and over thinking the outcome would be different and different and different and different, that's insanity. To that point, I will go as far as to say this. Jerry Jones, is it you? Everybody keeps talking about Mike McCarthy. Everybody keeps talking about Dak Prescott.

"Everybody keeps blaming everybody except for the trigger man. Jerry Jones, is it you? Day one, nothing meaningful in the last 28 years. How can we keep calling this America’s Team? In my lifetime, they ain’t did sh*t. How can we keep calling this America’s Team?"

Cam Newton concluded:

“I love the whole prestige of the Dallas Cowboys, but what the f**k have they done?”

The Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed by the Green Bay Packers at home as Green Bay took care of Dallas in the first half. Aaron Jones had two rushing touchdowns while Jordan Love found receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

Also, defensive back Darnell Savage intercepted Dak Prescott and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown as the Packers were up 27 - 7 at halftime.

Dallas attempted a late comeback but fell short by a 48 - 32 score as it was their first loss at home this season. The loss also means that the Cowboys' Super Bowl drought stretches to 29 years. It was announced by Jones that Mike McCarthy will return for the 2024 season amid reports of his job security.

What did Cam Newton say about Dak Prescott as a QB?

On his podcast, Cam Newton called several quarterbacks "game managers," including Prescott. Prescott has one of his better seasons as he led the NFL with 36 touchdowns to go with his 4,516 yards passing. However, Dallas has a 2-5 record in the postseason with the three-time Pro Bowler under center.

In September 2021, McCarthy shut down reports of the Cowboys signing Cam Newton to the team after his release from the New England Patriots the month before:

“To sit here and talk about any of the players not on our roster, I don’t think there’s really anything that’s beneficial that comes out of that for us. But Cam, I’ve had a chance to compete against Cam, chance to watch some of his tape in New England."

The 34-year-old went unsigned this season and is still a free agent after 11 seasons in the NFL.