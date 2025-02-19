Cameron Skattebo NFL Draft Projection: Top 3 teams that should target Arizona State RB

Cameron Skattebo is perhaps one of the most memorable names from last season's College Football Playoff. Those who watched may vividly recall announcers routinely yelling the Arizona State running back's name as he delivered in a big spot for his team. However, the NFL draft takes no quarter when it comes to ranking prospects.

Which teams should be interested in Skattebo and where should he go? Let's first take a look at his draft profile.

Cameron Skattebo draft profile

Cameron Skattebo wasn't present at the Senior Bowl, but that was a choice of his own volition. The Arizona State RB is quick in north-south running. However, he doesn't quite have the acceleration to juke opponents out of their shoes or reverse field.

He's more of a power back. However, he has shown the ability to catch passes out of the backfield on occasion. He's not an extra receiver, but he can catch balls in simple screen pass-like situations. Skattebo also showed the ability to improve, jumping from 783 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023 to 1,711 yards and 21 TDs in 2024.

However, if there's a con, he has a small sample size with just two years under his belt in college.

Cameron Skattebo 2025 NFL draft Projection: 3 best fits for Arizona State RB

3) Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard at Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans - Source: Getty

The Tennessee Titans moved on from Derrick Henry and it bit them hard. Finding a successor to one of the biggest names in the NFL should be a top priority.

However, Skattebo doesn't make sense as the first overall pick and should more likely be selected at the start of the second or third round for the Titans. Still, he is worthy of plenty of attention from the team.

2) Las Vegas Raiders

Zamir White at Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn

The Las Vegas Raiders moved on from Josh Jacobs last offseason and finished near the bottom of the rushing rankings. Pete Carroll has a history with tough hard-nosed backs like Marshawn Lynch.

There's no guarantee Cameron Skattebo can hit that ceiling, but it would be worth seeing if he can try in black and silver. The Raiders should try to get him in the second round.

1) Dallas Cowboys

Rico Dowdle at Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Cowboys have been hurting for a franchise RB for a couple of years. Ashton Jeanty would be the better fit but the Cowboys might be reaching at 12th overall to draft him. If Jeanty goes off the board before Dallas can get him after trading back or waiting until early in the second round, Jerry Jones should nab Skattebo instead.

Skattebo might be the team's most realistic shot at replacing Ezekiel Elliott without burning a top pick on Jeanty. Dallas seems like the most realistic fit with the right price and timing.

