Camille Kostek has a 'selfish' choice for the SI Swimsuit cover shoot - "I just want to meet her"

Camille Kostek has been highly impressed with one of the leading ladies of Hollywood. So much so that she wants her to appear on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover for her selfish reasons.

At Miami Swim Week, the renowned six-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model unveiled her fantasy pick for the coveted magazine cover. Amid a spirited game of giant Jenga, Kostek playfully designated Margot Robbie as her ultimate selection.

Having graced the cover herself in 2019, Kostek gleefully envisioned the prospect of encountering Robbie, showering accolades upon the actress for her recent cinematic accomplishments.

“Also selfishly because I just want to meet her,” Kostek remarked happily.

Kostek's scintillating 2023 SI Swim pictorial, set against the captivating backdrop of the Dominican Republic, embraced a charming Barbie motif, resonating with the latest trends. With optimistic anticipation, enthusiasts can't help but await the day when Robbie graces the esteemed Sports Illustrated cover, further illuminating its celebrated legacy.

Camille Kostek was always a huge fan of Barbie and her dollhouse

The 31-year-old swimsuit model never held herself back when it came to expressing her love for everything related to Barbie and the color pink. Kostek showed her excitement for the release of the $1 billion movie.

Recently, she shared a series of pictures on her official Instagram account. In the pictures, the former New England Patriots cheerleader was dressed in pink and wore sparkly heels. The best part of her post was her childhood picture, which showed her in front of her huge Barbie doll house.

Her caption for the post was:

"Now vs Then 💕ps I love how I had Ken drive all of the Barbie’s 😂 I wonder where they were going"

Camille Kostek attended the world premiere of the highly anticipated movie "Barbie." The experience left her feeling excited and inspired by the "Barbiecore" aesthetic. Kostek had expressed her enthusiasm for the film for several months, even incorporating pink clothes and glittery ensembles into her attire.