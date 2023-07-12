Camille Kostek attended the world premiere of one of this summer's most anticipated movies, "Barbie," and the experience was an eye-opening one for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader showed her excitement for the movie for many months. Kostek even tried to take inspiration from the 'Barbiecore' aesthetic, where a person tries to dress themselves in pink clothes and include glittery ensembles in their attire.

Therefore, when she got to know that the SI x Miami Swim runway show and the world premiere of "Barbie" would fall on the same weekend, she could not contain her happiness and shared the news with her fans.

After wrapping up another successful and sexy year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Miami, it was time for Rob Gronkowski's love interest to make way for Los Angeles, where the premiere took place.

When she reached her destination, Camille Kostek delivered some of her best fashion content to her fans. Kostek showed numerous Barbie-inspired outfits and put the responsibility of choosing the perfect one on her beloved fans. And when that was done, she and her "handsome Ken" were ready to slay the pink carpet.

After she and the former tight end walked the pink carpet, they took part in the exclusive screening of the movie. At the end, she got the chance to see the "Barbie" movie cast stand on the stage and celebrate the movie. Margot Robbie also joined the stage; her presence wowed the audience.

"if you could only see my face when they said Margot Robbie. Straight cheesing behind my phone," Kostek wrote.

In the next Story, she wrote:

"this movie made me dance, made me laugh, gave me chills and then shed some tears at the end. I'm definitely a fan of the [Barbie movie]."

Could Camille Kostek play one of the Barbies in the "Barbie" movie?

Camille Kostek is not only a model but also an actress. Hence, it would not be far-fetched to wonder if she could have played one of the Barbies in the movie.

According to multiple fans, Kostek would make a perfect Barbie because she clearly had the look of one. When she uploaded pictures of herself dressed for the premiere, they could not stop themselves from not only comparing her to the iconic doll but also to the iconic actress Margot Robbie.

