"TRUE BARBIE!" - Camille Kostek's Barbie premiere look draws Margot Robbie comparisons

As far as a few followers are concerned, Camille Kostek is the real-life Barbie.

Rightfully hyped, the upcoming Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig is one of the most hyped movies of the year. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively, the initial response to the film has been splendid.

As the premiere took over Los Angeles this week, Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend and SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek flew in to enjoy the event. Also excited about the movie, Kostek made sure to dress up in pink as she attended the premiere.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's official Instagram (@camillekostek)

"yes I flew to LA for one day to go to the Barbie Movie World Premiere and yes it was worth it 🎀👛💕🎬 my inner child is thriving," Kostek wrote on Instagram.

While Kostek was over the moon to see the Barbie movie, fans were busy comparing her to an actual Barbie.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's official IG (@camillekostek)

"You are the TRUE BARBIE!" one wrote.

Of course, there were some inevitable comparisons to Margot Robbie:

"You look more like Barbie than Barbie looks like Barbie. Your real East Coast Barbie. Even better the Connecticut Barbie never mind Malibu."

Some even wanted Kostek to be a part of the movie, wishing that she was also casted.

"Margot Robbie could neverrrr."

Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek turn heads at Barbie premiere

Considering the comparisons, Camille Kostek's Barbie look was incomplete without her Ken: Rob Gronkowski. Dating for years, the couple is easily one of the most popular NFL pairs. Of course, Barbie comparisons also had everyone referring to the former NFL star as Ken (or just Gronk).

Kostek, however, had already dubbed her boyfriend Ken via her Instagram stories.

The longtime couple thoroughly seemed to enjoy their trip to LA, the Barbie premiere a much-awaited event.

Image Credit: Kostek's Instagram Story

"Date Night for Barbie and Ken," Kostek wrote.

Kostek even took to TikTok to speak about the premiere, this time revealing Gronkowski as her Ken.

While Gronk smiled into the camera, Kostek said:

"Here's my Ken doll, so handsome."

Along with the Barbie movie premiere, Kostek also enjoyed Miami Swim Week, which had teamed up with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Enjoying a packed week with appearances, Kostek kept up the hype as Swim Week approached:

Camille hypes Swim Week, Barbie movie. Image credit: Kostek's official Instagram (@camillekostek)

With many events lined up this year, one can expect more such appearances from Kostek as well as Gronkowski.

