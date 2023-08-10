IN PHOTOS: Camille Kostek embraces 'Margot Robbie era', shows off iconic pink suit

Camille Kostek seems to be completely embracing her Barbie phase.

With the movie making waves, the 31-year-old model dressed up in outfits inspired by the movie and Margot Robbie's much talked about press tour looks. After all, the Barbie movie also brought back full-length pink outfits with a bang.

Just out for some dog food, Camille Kostek couldn't help but show off her new suit to her followers.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the SI Swimsuit model wrote:

"In my Margot Robbie Barbie press tour era. This was to get dog food".

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's official IG (@camillekostek)

Fans loved Kostek's new look, dubbing her "real life barbie."

Of course, Kostek wasted no time in watching and praising the movie online. After attending the premiere, Rob Gronkowski and Kostek seemed to love the Greta Gerwig movie.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's official IG (@camillekostek)

While Camille was startstruck upon seeing Margot Robbie, the movie seemed to impress her even more:

"This movie made me dance, made me laugh, gave me chills and then shed some tears at the end. I'm definitely a fan of the [Barbie movie]."

Of course, Kostek's premiere look was a perfect pink outfit.

Gronk, who attended the event with her, was referred to as her Ken.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have been enjoying the perfect summer

Kostek and Gronkowski have been making the most of their summer time.

While they have significant focus on their careers and other activities, the longtime couple are making sure to spend some quality time together. A few days ago, the model and retired NFL icon were enjoying a fun pool day, the former even pushing Gronk into the pool.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's Instagram Story

Other photos were of their dog and family, capturing the essence of their family time.

Image Credit: Kostek's Instagram Story

That being said, these past few weeks have been particularly successful for Kostek. Starting out as a cheerleader with the New England Patriots, Kostek has continued to further her career in modeling.

Earlier, she opened up about her recent SI Swimsuit Launch Week experience:

"I went to my first ever Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch week in NYC in 2016 and I waited in line by myself in the rain waiting to get into the event so that I could meet some of the models. I was so excited when it was my turn to introduce myself and ask for their autograph."

Furthermore, she also spoke about making a name for herself as a popular SI Swimsuit model.