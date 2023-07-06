Can Baby Gronk commit to LSU? Debunking Instagram sensation's viral claim

Baby Gronk has recently sparked intrigue among sports enthusiasts and internet aficionados alike in the fast-paced world of viral videos and social media fame.

Known off-camera as Madden San Miguel, this young star rose to online notoriety thanks to a TikTok video featuring LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, aka Livvy. As speculations swirl about Baby Gronk's potential commitment to LSU, we delve into the story that has captured the attention of fans worldwide.

San Miguel, popularly known as Baby Gronk, gained significant online attention recently after a TikTok video was uploaded by user h00pify (Henry De Tolla). In the video, San Miguel was seen alongside Olivia Dunne, an LSU gymnast. De Tolla claimed that Livvy convinced Baby Gronk to commit to LSU and gave him the title of "the new Drip King."

On Thursday morning, 10-year-old San Miguel also took to his Instagram account to announce his commitment to LSU.

If you're questioning whether a 10-year-old can kickstart his college football journey, the answer is no. Miguel is at least seven years away from being eligible to sign with the LSU Tigers or any other program.

The concept behind Baby Gronk's online persona, as revealed by Madden's father, Jake San Miguel, is focused on creating a platform and gathering a substantial following for his son.

In a recent interview with the Atlantic, Jake expressed his aim to generate income that would go into a savings account. He is ensuring a comfortable life for Madden without the need to rely solely on a professional sports career.

The strategy aligns with the belief that building a strong online presence and amassing followers can provide long-term financial security. Citing the example of Olivia Dunne's success as a gymnast who has already secured her future through internet fame.

Rob Gronkowski's take on Baby Gronk

On the Barstool Sports show "Bussin' With the Boys," former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski shared his thoughts on the viral sensation known as Baby Gronk.

"Four weeks ago, my brother told me, ‘Yo, have you seen Baby Gronk?’ ‘Did I see him? I go, ‘His dad (Jake San Miguel) f***ing hit me up 500 times already.’ He goes, ‘Don’t do anything. The dad is so annoying."

Gronkowski recounted how he and his brother found the situation amusing. He emphasized that the attention surrounding Baby Gronk had escalated to a point of awkwardness and crossed certain boundaries.

