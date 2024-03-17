Can Ezekiel Elliott play for Cowboys in 2024? Exploring possibility of RB's return to Dallas

Dallas Cowboys fans know Ezekiel Elliott well. The perennial Pro Bowler was one of the Cowboys' best players during his early career days and was a critical recruitment by Jerry Jones. Elliott's battering playing style earned plaudits around the league and numerous accolades during his early stint with the Cowboys.

However, Elliott became more predictable in recent years and became less prominent in the Cowboys' rush attack due to injuries. Furthermore, the rise of Tony Pollard gave the Cowboys another weapon, and Elliott began getting fewer carries. It all came to a boiling point after the 2022 season when the Cowboys released Elliott to explore other options. While Elliott joined the New England Patriots, Pollard was entrusted with the starting running back duties.

Both the Cowboys and Elliott had seasons to forget. The Cowboys suffered another early playoff exit, while Elliott was a clear backup in Bill Belichick's final season at the helm of the New England Patriots. Now Elliott is back in the free agency pool, which begs the question.

Will Ezekiel Elliott re-join the Dallas Cowboys?

Cowboys-affiliated reporter Patrick Walker certainly thinks so. Walker stated,

"I wouldn't rule out a possible reunion with Ezekiel Elliott (and then also drafting an RB to tandem)."

"His relationship with the #Cowboys is still positive and the dialogue has remained open."

Ezekiel Elliott's re-joining the Dallas Cowboys wouldn't be surprising. That's because he and Jerry Jones maintain a great relationship. It's believed around league circles that Elliott could still be a Cowboy if not for his former colossal contract in today's declining running back market.

How did Ezekiel Elliott perform in 2023?

Upon signing with the New England Patriots ahead of the 2023 season, Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien stated that Elliot would be utilized majorly as a 3rd down and red zone situation behind RB1 Rhamondre Stevenson.

Hence, career starter Elliott would have to adjust to the position of clear-cut RB2 for the first time in his football career. Elliott didn't make a fuss about it and put up a stat line of 184 carries for 648 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in 17 games (five starts). He also added 313 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns for good measure.