Can I watch Super Bowl 2024 on Disney Plus? Online streaming options for Super Bowl 58 49ers vs Chiefs

Super Bowl 2024 is around the corner, and NFL fans are looking forward to the biggest game of the American football season. Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Brock Purdy's San Francisco 49ers face off in a rematch of the 2020 Big Game on Sunday.

Super Bowl 2024 will be available on numerous streaming platforms, but Disney Plus isn't one of them. Nevertheless, keep reading to find out where to watch Super Bowl 2024. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Online streaming options for Super Bowl 58 49ers vs Chiefs

Here are some top streaming options to watch Super Bowl 58:

1] Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV provides an array of pricing tiers relevant to your needs. It's a decent option if you are new to streaming services and want to switch up your live channel streaming provider.

The live package includes Disney Plus, ESPN+, Hulu exclusive programming, many series, movies and more.

2] Paramount+

Paramount Plus is a reliable and affordable pick to access the 2024 Big Game. You can watch CBS straight from the app as CBS broadcasts this year's Big Game. What's more, there is other stellar content you can enjoy before and after the big game via Paramount Plus.

There's much to choose from, like drama series, Paramount movies, live sports, documentaries and classic Nickelodeon favorites. Moreover, there's a free trial option for first-time users.

3] FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the most reliable streaming options for NFL games, and it's no surprise that the most crucial game of the NFL season will be available on FuboTV. FuboTV is also home to other channels and has comprehensive packages for various audiences.

FuboTV's Pro Plan has 183 channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Furthermore, you can stream up to 10 screens at home and three away from home for $74.99 monthly. The streaming platform offers 4K streaming as part of its base package.

Moreover, FuboTV has a free seven-day trial, meaning users can sign up for the big game and dip. The service is so reliable that you will stick around for longer when you see the options available.