Can I watch Super Bowl 2025 on Peacock? All you need to know about Chiefs vs Eagles streaming options

Super Bowl 59 is the last game of the 2024/25 NFL season. The season has been enthralling, and only two teams remain in the quest for the Lombardi Trophy. It will be a battle between the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs and the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles.

Ahead of the crunch matchup, let's examine the streaming options for Super Bowl 59.

Can I watch Super Bowl 2025 on Peacock?

No, you cannot watch Super Bowl 2025 on Peacock. The 2025 big game will air on FOX, and other broadcasters must wait their turn.

According to NBC Sports, Peacock will next broadcast the Super Bowl on Feb. 8, 2026.

With that in mind, here's what you should know about watching Super Bowl 59:

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

TV: FOX

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Which offensive players stood out in the Super Bowl run?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles dominated the AFC and NFC. They achieved that by excellent coaching and phenomenal application by players. Here's a look at an offensive player on each team who is crucial in the Super Bowl run.

1. Kareem Hunt, Running back - Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt joined the Chiefs following Isiah Pacheco's early season injury. The former Pro Bowler was initially viewed as a mere depth piece, but his role steadily increased as the season continued.

Hunt eventually recorded 200 carries, 728 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 13 games. He hasn't slowed down in the playoffs and remains the Chiefs' primary rushing weapon.

2. Saquon Barkley, Running Back - Philadelphia Eagles

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Saquon Barkley, enjoyed a sensational first season in Philly Green. The former New York Giants running back adapted well to Philadelphia and is now considered the best player on the roster.

Barkley had a historic regular season, amassing a stat line of 345 carries, 2,005 rushing yards and 13 TDs. He recorded an astonishing 125.3 yards per game and helped the Eagles to a spot in the playoffs. Barkley hasn't slowed down in the playoffs, and his 442 rushing yards and five touchdowns are indicative of what the Chiefs are up against.

