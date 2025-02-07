Can you legally stream Super Bowl 59? Full list of options to catch Eagles vs Chiefs live

Super Bowl 59 is set to take place on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles vying for the championship.

Ahead of the latest iteration of the Super Bowl, let's examine the legality of streaming the big game.

Can you legally stream Super Bowl 59?

Yes, you can legally stream Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. While the game is available on Fox and Fox Sports app, viewers can opt for various live-streaming options without access to the channel.

You can legally stream Super Bowl 59 on FuboTV, DAZN, Tubi, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV. Of course, users of these streaming platforms must pay for a subscription plan to watch the big game and access other programs on the networks.

It's important to avoid dodgy websites and illegal streams. If caught or reported, viewers who use such sites could be liable for damages.

Here's how to watch the big game in 2025:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN, Tubi, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

How many times have the Chiefs and Eagles won the Super Bowl?

According to StatMuse, the Kansas City Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl six times in their illustrious history. They have won four times and lost two.

The Chiefs' first trip to the big game was on 1/15/1967 versus the Green Bay Packers. However, they lost the game by a 35-10 scoreline. They've since gone on to win four of their next Super Bowl games, with their only other loss coming against a Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 2/7/2021.

According to StatMuse, the Philadelphia Eagles have been to the Super Bowl four times, won once and lost thrice.

Their sole win in the big game occurred on 2/4/2018. The game can be remembered for Nick Foles' contribution and the iconic "Philly Special." Despite becoming a perennial postseason contender in the NFC, they've yet to repeat the feat.

Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is a rematch of their 2023 meeting in the big game. The Chiefs were victorious in that game, and Jalen Hurts and Co. will seek revenge at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

