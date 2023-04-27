Can you watch 2023 NFL Draft on YouTube TV? All you need to know about broadcasting details

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to commence on Thursday, April 27 at the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City. The highly-anticipated three-day event will run through till Saturday, April 29.

Day 1 of the draft will start at 8:00 p.m. ET with Round 1. Meanwhile, Day 2 of the event will commence at 7:00 p.m. ET with Rounds 2 and 3. Day 3 of the draft will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET, with Rounds 4 to 7.

There are plenty of ways to watch this year's draft, including streaming the glamorous affair on YouTube TV. Meanwhile, fans with access to cable can tune into the live broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

For viewers in the UK, the draft will be streamed live on Sky Sports.

Sling TV

YouTube TV

Fubo TV

DirecTV Stream

Who are the top QB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft?

This year's draft pool has plenty of talented quarterbacks, running backs and receivers. However, it will be interesting to see which players make it to the big league.

As things stand, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is tipped as the No.1 overall pick. Meanwhile, Ohio State Buckeyes signal-caller CJ Stroud is expected to go as the No.2 overall pick.

Will Anderson and Stetson Bennett are two other quarterbacks that are projected to get selected in the first round.

There will be a total of 259 picks in this year's NFL Draft. However, only 31 players will be picked in the first round. Here's a look at the draft order for Round 1:

Chicago Bears Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) Detroit Lions (via LAR) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (via CLE) New York Jets New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints (via SF via MIA via DEN) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

