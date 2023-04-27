NFL Draft 2023: How long is each round of the NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here. This is where teams will take the players for the future. Once the dust settles, we will know which teams did well and have built a roster ready to challenge next season.

But the NFL Draft is a tricky business as teams do not have unlimited time to think. They must make the choices at their pick times and communicate them to the relevant personnel so that they do not miss out.

The 2023 NFL Draft is taking place from April 27 to April 29. The first round will be held on the first day, rounds two and three on the next day, before the final rounds of four to seven take place on the last day.

Here is how much time each team will have to pick for each round:

Round 1: 10 minutes.

Round 2: Seven minutes.

Rounds 3 through 6: Five minutes.

Round 7: Four minutes.

The maximum time will be given for the first round, followed by the second round. Rounds three to six all have five minutes, with round seven the shortest at four minutes per pick.

The timing is calculated based on the whole process of a pick. Each team has a table at the draft venue. They communicate with the executives of their franchise and once they decide on a selection, they communicate it to their club representatives at Selection Square.

The representatives will write down the name, position, and school and submit it to an NFL runner, who is the official person who will communicate with the league's staff. Once the runner gets the card, the selection is considered final and the draft clock then resets to the next pick.

What happens if a team doesn't make its pick in time at the NFL Draft?

Now, imagine if a team, for any reason, is not able to make its pick within the given time. While this generally does not happen, especially with shorter times in the late rounds and other teams swooping in and taking a player they were aiming for, it can become quite stressful.

If a team is unable to select within the given time in a round, they can come back on the clock later once they have finalized. But the next team in the draft could then take on the player they were aiming for, so that risk always exists.

So, one always has to play their cards close to the chest and make quick decisions, knowing that those few minutes can impact the franchise for years to come.

