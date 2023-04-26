After all our NFL Mock Draft entries, there are now just hours to go until the start of the real thing. Anticipation is at fever pitch with regards to who will be selected first-overall.

The Carolina Panthers still own the first pick of the draft after their trade with the Chicago Bears, and their choice is realistically down to two quarterbacks.

Will it be Bryce Young or CJ Stroud? These are the two standout names in this year’s class, although Anthony Richardson has seen his stock rise incredibly as we’ve moved closer to the draft itself.

Every year the excitement about who will be the no.1 overall pick is palpable, yet this year there are plenty of other storylines to follow throughout the first round.

Aaron Rodgers’ career in Green Bay is over. The four-time MVP has finally and officially been traded to the New York Jets, with the two teams swapping their first-round selections in 2023.

How will this change the Jets’ draft strategy? It remains to be seen if they will now throw plans out of the window and draft offensive players for Rodgers to work with.

Jalen Carter is seen as the best defensive player in the class and Seattle hope that he will fall to them at #5. However, we don’t yet know for sure what the Arizona Cardinals are going to do at #3. They don’t need a QB so could trade down or even take Carter themselves.

Chris Winterburn’s Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft 2023 4.0

#1 Carolina Panthers: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

CJ Stroud likely to go no. 1 overall

It’s been difficult to keep faith with this pick right back from my Mock Draft 1.0, but despite all the noise about Bryce Young, I still firmly believe the Panthers will draft CJ Stroud.

The team must have known who they wanted when they decided to trade up to this spot, and everything since then has been a fact-finding mission. Concerns about his ‘intellect’ may be overstated.

#2 Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Bryce Young

This pick doesn’t require much thought from the Houston Texans. They need an elite quarterback and Bryce Young is available. He could easily have been the first-overall selection, but the Texans won’t complain about him falling to them.

Houston’s pass offense was abysmal in 2022, and Young’s return of 79 TD passes in his last two college seasons is enough to excite fans.

#3 Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

Will Anderson Jr.

Jalen Carter is the tempting pick here and I really can’t call the difference between Will Anderson Jr. and the DT out of Georgia. The biggest area of need for the Cardinals heading into the draft is at edge rusher and Will Anderson Jr. is the best in the class.

He has all the physical and technical qualities to be a generational player at the position. The Cardinals are blessed with having their long-term QB in Kyler Murray, but now have to focus on building a team he can win with. Will Anderson Jr. is the first step on that road if they elect not to trade down.

#4 Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson is the most talked-about prospect heading into the NFL Draft right now. His stock is on the rise and the Indianapolis Colts need to make a splash in the draft after years of failed veteran QB moves.

The Florida QB is a natural athlete. However, he has only made 13 starts at the collegiate level. His talent is raw and untested, which makes this an intriguing spot for him to land, especially as he will be a day-1 starter in the NFL to finally replace Andrew Luck.

#5 Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Jalen Carter

Provided he is still on the board at #5, Jalen Carter is the no-nonsense pick here. There is a serious gap on Seattle’s defensive line and Pete Carroll is intent on fixing it.

Off-field concerns will be ignored due to Carter’s pro-bowl potential and many consider him the best pound-for-pound player in this draft. He could define an era on defense in Seattle much like the Legion of Boom once did.

#6 Detroit Lions: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Devon Witherspoon

Devon Witherspoon remains the best secondary defenseman in the class and he produced the best tape at the cornerback position of any of the 2023 prospects.

Since our first mock, the Lions have even traded away Jeff Okudah, which further suggests they are going to draft a cornerback early. The Lions could still move for a quarterback if any of Stroud, Young, or Richardson are left on the board here, but nobody expects that to be the case.

#7 Las Vegas Raiders: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Broderick Jones

Call it an epiphany if you will, but after having the Raiders pick a QB here in my first two mocks, hearing general manager Dave Ziegler talk about the possibility of drafting a QB even after Jimmy Garoppolo’s arrival has made me change my mind.

It seemed like he was trying too much to portray a move to try and trick other teams. I believe the Raiders have no intention of picking a QB this high up and will instead try to preserve Garoppolo’s health by selecting Broderick Jones out of Georgia.

Seen by many as the most physical blocker in the draft, Jones can galvanize a team with his power and he can stop Jimmy G getting hit.

#8 Atlanta Falcons: Tyree Wilson, OLB, Texas Tech

Tyree Wilson

Atlanta Falcons fans won’t be able to believe their luck at Tyree Wilson falling to them at #8. He has a huge frame with a scary wingspan of 86 inches. Wilson will do damage when paired with Arnold Ebiketie and the Falcons suddenly have one of the scariest one-two punches in QB pressure in the NFL. This is a no-brainer pick and the Falcons’ plans haven’t changed from either of our mocks.

#9 Chicago Bears: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Peter Skoronski

As we move closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, I’m less and less confident about this pick. It seems likely the Bears will trade down once more, meaning Skoronski could be off the table.

However, with no trade having yet occurred, I still believe they will add the stud offensive tackle out of Northwestern with a burgeoning reputation. He’s big, strong and has a fantastic technique. Penalties aren’t a regular worry and he will keep Justin Fields upright with Chicago needing a big season from their QB.

#10 Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia

Nolan Smith

Once again, we have Philly returning to the well here, plucking another defensive talent out of Georgia after Jordan Davis in 2022. Nolan Smith is a pro-ready linebacker who can get to the quarterback. He’ll be paired alongside Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick to make the Eagles' defense even stronger.

#11 Tennessee Titans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

This may seem like an odd choice with Malik Willis picked last year, but there is serious noise that Ryan Tannehill will be traded on draft night. This leaves the Titans with a need and with Levis falling out of the top 10, they may look to strike here and get a bargain.

#12 Houston Texans: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

As was the case in our earlier mocks, the Houston Texans will try to protect Bryce Young with this pick. Houston were awful in both pass and rushing offense last year and Paris Johnson Jr. helps with both. He is athletic and long, making it difficult for rushers to get round him.

#13 Green Bay Packers: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Oklahoma

The Aaron Rodgers era in Wisconsin is over. The Green Bay Packers received this pick as part of the trade taking the QB to the Big Apple. They will use it to leapfrog the Jets and take who they consider is the best tight end in the 2023 draft class.

Kincaid is a big-bodied playmaker who is an outstanding receiver for his size. He could be as reliable a catcher as Travis Kelce and Jordan Love can lean on him. He will look to make the Packers’ offense his own in 2023.

#14 New England Patriots: Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU

The Bull Frogs were the Cinderella story of the collegiate season. Quentin Johnson was a monster, receiving for 1,069 yards during TCU’s run. Bill Belichick was always envious of Calvin Johnson and he will not miss the chance to have the potential second coming of Megatron in Quentin Johnson.

#15 New York Jets: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Aaron Rodgers is now the star attraction in New York. The Jets know they can recoup some draft capital by trading Zach Wilson, but first and foremost, they need to stop their 39-year-old QB getting hit.

It may be tempting for them to fully appease Rodgers by taking a receiver here, something the Packers never did for him. The smart move is to ensure he stays off the ground. Anton Harrison is a tremendously athletic offensive tackle and will be able to keep the right side covered for Rodgers.

#16 Washington Commanders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

As was the case previously, it’s crazy that Christian Gonzalez could fall this low in the 2023 NFL Draft, but circumstances play in the Commanders’ favor. Washington gets the chance to take a top 10 talent way down at 16th overall.

Gonzalez is a wonderful cornerback who is remarkably quick. Not only does he have speed, he’s long too. If he can improve his defensive IQ, he could be a pro-bowler for years to come.

#17 Pittsburgh Steelers: O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Arkansas

Kenny Pickett had a good enough rookie year in the NFL. He needs more help around him and the Pittsburgh O-Line wasn’t great in 2022. O’Cyrus Torrence splits opinion with regards to draft rankings, but he is NFL-ready at the guard position and would improve almost any offensive line in the league.

He’s a man mountain who relies on natural skill as much as physical dominance. This is a smart pick as the AFC North has a lot of elite pass rushers.

#18 Detroit Lions: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Building a quality roster is the goal in Motor City after years of dismal returns. Detroit haven’t sorted their QB position out yet, but they will add huge quality to their defensive line with Calijah Kancey.

The Pittsburgh DT is many people’s 2nd ranked player at the position after the generational Jalen Carter. The Lions need that level of quality after allowing 2,491 rushing yards in 2022.

Whilst Aaron Donald comparisons may be unrealistic, he is quick and able to switch between run-stopping and pass-rushing on a play-by-play basis.

#19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brian Branch, S, Alabama

In our earlier NFL Mock Drafts, we speculated that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would solve their QB problem before the draft. That has proven to be the case as Baker Mayfield was signed.

As such, we will keep our original selection at #19 with Todd Bowles not able to resist a defensive playmaker. Brian Branch is the standout safety in this class, despite lacking blistering speed.

Branch is a presence in the secondary and sets the tone with hard hits and discipline. He’s your defensive leader for years to come in Tampa.

#20 Seattle Seahawks: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Again, I have the Seattle Seahawks taking a third different player here across my mocks. The New York Jets are going to take an offensive lineman, which forces the Seahawks to raise the priority level of their offensive needs.

Despite having DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, there are contract concerns and Flowers is a dynamite WR3 for at least one season. This adds even more speed and dynamism to their offense.

#21 Miami Dolphins *Forfeited Pick*

As a result of an NFL disciplinary charge, the Miami Dolphins have had their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft removed.

#22 Los Angeles Chargers: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

As we get closer to the opening night of the 2023 NFL Draft, I’m more and more puzzled as to how Robinson could slide this far. Austin Ekeler is still expected to be traded on or around draft night, leaving the Los Angeles Chargers without a starting running back.

As such, the Bolts will take the best rusher in the class, who some are saying is as clean a running back prospect as we’ve seen since Adrian Peterson in 2007.

In a way, it shows the changing nature of the NFL that Bijan Robinson could fall as low as #22. The Texas prospect is a dynamic runner who can’t be tackled. There are few in his position who see gaps and lanes like he does. The Chargers won’t miss Ekeler at all if he isn’t snagged before this spot.

#23 Baltimore Ravens: Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

As we’ve previously touched upon, the Baltimore Ravens have a long history of bringing the best out of physically gifted talents. Van Ness is another such player and his 4.58 40-yard dash time whilst weighing 272lbs was a jaw-dropping feat.

He will bully offensive linemen and get to quarterbacks, which is key as the Ravens will need a good defense in 2023.

#24 Minnesota Vikings: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

The Minnesota Vikings have a need in the secondary. Their CB ranks aren’t strong and Deonte Banks is as good a prospect as they could hope to get at pick no.24.

Banks emerged as one of the stars from the Combine, showcasing a brilliant set of physical attributes. Not only is his lightning pace proven by his 4.35 40-yard dash time, but he also has a 42-inch vertical. If you were building a CB in a lab, he would look like Deonte Banks.

#25 Jacksonville Jaguars: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

With Michael Mayer being available here once again, we have the Jacksonville Jaguars changing their pick and taking the Notre Dame tight end. Mayer is the best blocking TE in the draft and many see him as the missing piece of Trevor Lawrence’s offense. With this pick, the Jags are confirming they will leave their DT needs until day two.

#26 New York Giants: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Whilst previously having the New York Giants taking Zay Flowers, the availability of Jaxon Smith-Njigba will change the direction of Brian Daboll’s plans. Both Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen were present at a dinner with Smith-Njigba, which could have tipped their hand in the first-round.

The Giants are desperate for improvements at the wide receiver position with none of their 2022 corps having either 60 receptions or 800 receiving yards. Smith-Njigba would be expected to smash both of those barriers.

#27 Dallas Cowboys: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Nobody is expecting any big moves from the Cowboys front-office on draft night. They’ve been uncharacteristically businesslike in free agency and have sorted some areas of need.

Dallas remain comfortable with their front-end defenders on the line, but there is still an issue in the backfield. Joey Porter Jr. is perhaps too good a player to end up here, but the Cowboys will gladly take him. He is a press coverage specialist, which is exactly what they need in Dan Quinn’s scheme.

#28 Buffalo Bills: Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

The Zay Flowers dream in Buffalo was short-lived. Our selection in the 2.0 mock has since been rendered obsolete by other developments. With Flowers off the board, we return to our original hunch that the Buffalo Bills will take Myles Murphy out of Clemson. He is the long-term replacement for Von Miller’s presence on the edge and he can learn from the veteran for a year.

#29 Cincinnati Bengals: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

There is still no movement with regards to Joe Mixon. If he doesn’t accept a reduced contract, he will be cut and that is the most likely scenario at the time of writing.

Legal issues have also arisen in recent days, and this may force the Bengals’ hand. All signs now point towards Jahmyr Gibbs being drafted as the perfect replacement.

Fixes to the offensive line haven’t stopped Joe Burrow being sacked, so they need to make the run-game more dynamic. Gibbs’ comparisons to Alvin Kamara mark him out as the perfect candidate to do just that.

#30 New Orleans Saints: Drew Sanders, ILB, Arkansas

There is just something exciting about Drew Sanders. The hype around the Arkansas defenseman continues to rise, despite his lack of experience at the Inside Linebacker position.

Players like this are rare, ones who spend almost their entire career on offense and then discover they’re even more productive on defense. Of course, there isn’t a lot of him on tape, having only played one year there with Arkansas.

He has the agility of a receiver and hasn’t shown any notable strength issues. His production was immense, registering 103 tackles and 9.5 sacks. He is similar in style to Micah Parsons, which is likely to tempt the Saints to reach here.

#31 Philadelphia Eagles: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

The Philadelphia Eagles will ruin the Jacksonville Jaguars’ plans to select Bresee early in the second round by claiming the Clemson defensive tackle here.

Bresee would go right into a locker room that contains Fletcher Cox and he can learn from the veteran, whilst being seen as his long-term replacement.

This pick just makes sense. He has a big body and relentless motor, meaning he can get to the QB and stop the run. He’s a really good prospect and could be a regular feature in the Pro Bowl.

#32 Kansas City Chiefs: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

There isn’t any real change in strategy for the Kansas City Chiefs from either of our 2023 NFL Mock Drafts as they will still try and add a WR1 to their incredible offense.

Jordan Addison is the guy here, even though a relatively poor combine has seen teams cool on the USC receiver. The reality is that he’s a top 20 talent and he will find it impossible not to shine in an offensive scheme that is built to rack up numbers.

