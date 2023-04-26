How to watch NFL Draft 2023: TV Channels, Start Time and Live Stream Details

The 2023 NFL Draft is just a couple of hours away, and it's almost that time of the year again. The weaker franchises will get a shot at radically altering their franchises by picking a generational talent, while the stronger teams can further solidify their spots by drafting smartly. Such is the importance of acing the Draft.

This year's Draft will differ from 2020, 2021, and 2023 Drafts, as the United States of America is operating at almost full capacity for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. Here are a few things you should know about this year's Draft.

How to watch NFL Draft 2023: TV channels and start times

You can watch the 2023 Draft on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The Draft days and times are as follows:

Round 1: Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. ET.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29 at noon ET.

The Draft is a three-day event when the best players in the amateur ranks get selected to play for National Football League franchises. Each team typically has seven picks (one per round), but this number could increase or decrease due to trades undergone during the football season.

How to stream NFL Draft 2023: Live stream details

You can still savor the NFL Draft even if you do not own cable TV. You can stream the Draft via the following platforms YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

Where is the NFL Draft taking place?

The 2023 Draft will occur in Downtown Kansas City, MO., surrounding Union Station Kansas City and the National WWI Museum and Memorial. It resides in the city of defending Super Bowl LVII champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

2023 NFL Draft First-Round Order

The first-round order for this year's Draft is as follows:

Carolina Panthers (from the Chicago Bears) Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (from the Denver Broncos) Detroit Lions (from the Los Angeles Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Philadelphia Eagles (from the New Orleans Saints) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (from the Cleveland Browns) New York Jets New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through the Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

