Will the 2023 NFL Draft be available on ESPN Plus?

The 2023 NFL Draft begins in a couple of hours and will be available on ESPN Plus and other affordable streaming platforms. NFL Draft Day is one of the most critical days in the league calendar, as teams look to select elite college ballers for the future.

This year's NFL draft is eagerly anticipated, as it will mark the first one since 2019 with a complete broadcast since the COVID-19 pandemic. As is typical with draft season, you can expect some teams to make exciting moves over the next few days.

How to watch and listen to this year's NFL Draft?

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Round 1

8 pm ET on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes. Plus, stream on mobile with NFL+

Listen to the Draft on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One and ESPN Radio

Friday, April 28, 2023 – Rounds 2 and 3

7 pm ET on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes. Plus, stream on mobile with NFL+

Listen to the Draft on SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio

Saturday, April 29, 2023 – Rounds 4 through 7

12 pm ET on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes. Plus, stream on mobile with NFL+

Listen to the Draft on SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio

You can savor the 2023 Draft digitally via NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet,and connected TVs). Do note that NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required.

Which franchise has the most picks in 2023 NFL Draft?

Three teams have 12 picks apiece in the 2023 Draft: the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans. The Texans have the most valuable of these picks, as they have two in the lottery.

The Texans have both the second and 12th picks of this year's draft. It remains to be seen if they trade either pick down to stockpile rookie talent.

2023 NFL Draft First-Round orrder

Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears (from Carolina) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (from Cleveland) Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets) New England Patriots New York Jets (from Green Bay) Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco via Miami and Denver) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

