NFL Draft live stream: How to watch the 2023 draft online for free?

The 2023 NFL Draft has the potential to make or break franchises. For the likes of the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans, they will hope to find a franchise quarterback.

Teams like the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will be looking to get the final touches that can help them win the Super Bowl. Wherever you are, it will be a fascinating watch.

But watching it live might not be easy if you do not have a television or cannot make it to the physical location. That is why we are here to help you with online alternatives.

How to stream the NFL Draft 2023 online for free: A step-by-step guide

1. NFL Bite

NFL Bite brings you all the rounds of the draft. One can just go to their website at NFLbite.com and choose the day of the 2023 NFL Draft they want to watch. They have a separate link for each day covering the rounds that will be held on that day.

The draft will be broadcast live on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. 2023 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULEThursday, April 27 (Round 1)8:00pm ET start timeFriday, April 28 (Rounds 2 & 3)7:00pm ET start timeSaturday, April 29 (Rounds 4-7)12:00pm ET start timeThe draft will be broadcast live on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. 🏈 2023 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE 🏈Thursday, April 27 (Round 1)8:00pm ET start timeFriday, April 28 (Rounds 2 & 3)7:00pm ET start timeSaturday, April 29 (Rounds 4-7)12:00pm ET start time📺 The draft will be broadcast live on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes.

2. Express VPN

Express VPN is another option for those who want to watch the 2023 NFL Draft. There are two ways to watch it, through a server in the United States, or through Germany. Below are the recommendations they make on their own site.

The step-by-step guide is as follows for the United States:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Chicago. Download the NFL App, go to Pluto TV or Tubi, or check out the NFL’s official website.

The step-by-step guide is as follows through Germany:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a VPN server in Germany. Go to RTLplus.de.

3. Free Trials

The last option is to stream it through services that have free trials. The likes of Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream will all carry it on their platform.

Among them is Fubo TV, for example, which has a 7-day free trial period, and is enough to cover the 2023 NFL Draft, which is just three days. Other streaming options are also available, which may have some free trials.

Viewers from other areas like Australia, for example, can watch it on Foxtel or Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, which one can use to watch the draft. Those in other locations can use the steps given above.

All such options are available to watch the 2023 NFL Draft online. Wherever you are, you do not have to miss out on the action.

