Can you watch preseason games on NFL Sunday Ticket? All you need to know

No, you cannot watch NFL preseason games via the NFL Sunday Ticket platform. The reason is that Sunday Ticket only accommodates regular-season games.

According to the "THE TV ANSWER MAN!," if you desire to enjoy out-of-market preseason games, the league's streaming service, NFL Plus, might be your answer. NFL Plus' basic plan costs $6.99 a month or $39.99 a year, and it now includes the NFL Network and live local and out-of-market preseason games shown on local channels. The annual cost rises to $49.99 after current promotion.

Regular-season NFL games are available via Sunday Ticket. Also, the regular-season games on NFL Plus only consist of national contests and regional matches available in your local TV market. If you're looking for creative ways to enjoy NFL preseason games without cable TV, keep reading.

How to watch NFL preseason games without cable TV

In the streaming age, younger NFL fans prefer savoring their games via a streaming platform. Here's a handful of solid non-cable options to catch your favorite team in action:

1. Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is a fast and reliable streaming platform with various NFL content. It goes for $70 per month until Oct. 1, when the price increases to $77.

2. Disney+

Disney+ is also a decent option, and it goes for a similar rate like Hulu with Live TV. The Disney+ package costs $70 monthly ($76 with no ads). In October, that jumps to $77 for the ad-supported plan and $90 for commercial free action.

3. Peacock

NBC owns Peacock, so you can be sure to have premium quality and limitless games. To access Peacock, you can start with the seven-day free trial, followed by a $6 or $12 monthly charge.

4. DirecTV Stream

NFL streaming vets know a thing or two about DirecTV, and this platform remains a valid option for preseason action. After the free trial option expires, you can access it for $75 monthly.

5. Fubo TV

Like DirecTV, Fubo TV is a solid streaming platform for NFL enthusiasts who are not into cable TV. There's a seven-day free trial plan, followed by monthly charges of $75 and up, depending on your chosen sports channels.

Tonight's NFL preseason games

Here are tonight's fixtures that you might want to watch:

Friday, August 11, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC and CBS

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins, 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC and CBS

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 7:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions, 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC and CBS

Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC and CBS

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals, 10:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

