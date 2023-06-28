How to watch NFL Network on DIRECTV? Everything you need to know

The NFL Network is teaming up with DIRECTV, renewing a multi-year affiliate agreement with the streaming giants to broadcast premium NFL action to DIRECTV subscribers. To watch NFL Network on DIRECTV, you only need to get the streaming platform, subscribe, and there you go! You can also manage your desired NFL matches via the DIRECTV website. Once you access the website or designated application, it's plain sailing from thereon.

Within the next few weeks, DIRECTV subscribers will have year-round access to an enhanced DIRECTV Sports Pack and a DIRECTV STREAM Sports Pack alongside NFL RedZone coverage. U-Verse subscribers with an HD Premium Tier plan will also get NFL Redzone content.

In addition to exclusive live preseason and regular season games, DIRECTV customers will get access to NFL's most famous studio shows, including Good Morning Football, NFL GameDay Morning, NFL Total Access, A Football Life, NFL 360, and America’s Game.

What did the Executive VP of Media Distribution for the NFL say about the agreement between NFL Network and DIRECTV?

Hans Schroeder, the Executive VP of Media Distribution for the NFL, said the following about the renewal: "DIRECTV was an initial launch partner of NFL Network over 20 years ago, and we're thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership which caters to millions of DIRECTV customers who are NFL fans. This renewal will allow fans across all DIRECTV platforms to watch NFL Network's award-winning coverage of America's most popular sport while also giving greater access to the wildly popular NFL RedZone."

Can you watch Thursday Night Football on DIRECTV?

Thursday Night Football will air on DIRECTV within the two competing teams' home cities on the local broadcast station televising that night’s game.

If you live outside the two team’s home cities, Thursday Night Football (TNF) is available for DIRECTV for Business customers through a multi-year agreement with Prime Video. Any current DIRECTV for Business customers subscribing to a commercial plan will receive Thursday Night Football (TNF) feed for no additional cost.

Does DIRECTV offer the NFL Sunday Ticket?

Unfortunately, no. However, DIRECTV does offer football fans an exclusive NFL experience by integrating their favorite apps like YouTube and Prime Video, along with the NFL RedZone, NFL Network, and ESPN.

The National Football League and DIRECTV partnership are fantastic for both brands, and the 2023/24 National Football League season just got bigger and better with this announcement.

