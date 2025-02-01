Can you watch Pro Bowl on Paramount Plus? Schedule, broadcast and streaming details

The Pro Bowl is a meeting of the best players in the NFL. It's typically played just over a week before the Super Bowl and features stars from the AFC and NFC partaking in various drills.

With that in mind, let's look at the scheduling, broadcasting, and streaming details for the 2025 Pro Bowl.

Can you watch the Pro Bowl on Paramount Plus?

No, you cannot watch the Pro Bowl on Paramount Plus in 2025. The platform is not among the stations set to bring premium Pro Bowl coverage to fans' screens.

Here's what you can do to catch the action instead:

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 3-6 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, and Disney XD

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

What are the 2025 Pro Bowl events for Sunday?

Here's a look at the Pro Bowl events culled from the Sporting News for Sunday.

Punt Perfect: Four players will attempt to fit as many punts as possible into a couple of buckets in the Gridiron's end zone. Accuracy and kicking power are the focus of this event, and the punters will get, and the punters will get a chance to put up a couple of points on the board for their conferences.

Tug-of-War: Five players from the AFC and NFC will face off in a tug-of-war game situated above a pit. Strength and poise are essential in this event, featuring some of the strongest players.

The Great Football Race: Speed is the order of this event, which will be a relay race featuring five challenges involving six players. It won't be a surprise if the momentum of this event is carried on to the next on our list.

Flag football game: This event will mark the end of the 2025 Pro Bowl. Here, players will compete in a 7-on-7 flag football match. Coaches Eli and Peyton Manning will look to outmaneuver each other in this grand finale event.

